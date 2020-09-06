TLV protesters criticize gov't, wear ministers masks and drink champagne

Darkenu activists erected an improvised table, covered with fruit and champagne, at Rabin Square, Tel Aviv on Sunday, as an act of protest against the government, which hasn't convened for weeks due to a disagreement between Likud and Blue and White.
The creative exhibition is titled "A meeting by a disconnected government," and includes activists dressed as various ministers, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sitting around a large table covered with seasonal fruit, champagne and pastries, meant to symbolize the disconnect between the current government and the people.
The background of the exhibition included a plank with the names of the Israelis who've died as a result of the coronavirus, the number of which has recently surpassed 1,000.
While discussions in the coronavirus cabinet continue, most cabinet meetings have been canceled, mostly because of a looming disagreement between Likud and Blue and White regarding government regulations that would guarantee the equality of votes within the coalition, according to the party's respective size.
"They're conning us," Yair Pink, executive director of Darkenu said.
"This government was established on the premise of dealing with the economic and health crises, and in practice it has been crippling us. It can't even convene for a meeting," Pink added. "The ministers haven't convened for meetings and committees for a month and a half - and this is the emergency government meant to handle the pandemic? It's a failing government."
Pink also criticized Netanyahu specifically. "Close to one million unemployed, over 1,000 deaths and the prime minister is busy with one thing - avoiding his trial," Pink said.reported that following five consecutive weeks, a cabinet meeting will be held on Tuesday and deal with the highly contentious issue of the state budget.Darkenu attempts to foster a unifying spirit within Israeli society, and according to its website, "is the largest non-partisan civil society movement in Israel."On Saturday it was
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this article.
