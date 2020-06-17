The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tour operators appeal to Netanyahu to rescue tourism industry

Cities including Tiberias, Nazareth and Jerusalem are heavily dependent on income from organized tours.

By EYTAN HALON  
JUNE 17, 2020 13:19
Tourists look at a mobile phone as they stand at an observation point overlooking the Dome of the Rock and Jerusalem's Old City (photo credit: REUTERS)
Tourists look at a mobile phone as they stand at an observation point overlooking the Dome of the Rock and Jerusalem's Old City
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel's leading umbrella group for tour operators appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to "rescue" the tourism industry and avoid the "destruction" of the country's professional tourism infrastructure.
In a letter sent to Netanyahu by the Israel Incoming Tour Operators Association, chairman Danny Amir and general manager Yossi Fatael said the government's inaction with regard to the tourism industry had "multiplied the direct impact" of the coronavirus outbreak.
Organized incoming tourism contributes a total of NIS 8 billion ($2.32b.) annually to the Israeli economy, or 40% of all tourism-related income, according to the association. In 2018, over 1.25 million tourists arrived in Israel as part of 30,000 groups - primarily Christian tours.
Demand for tourism, which has evaporated entirely in recent months, is translated into the direct employment of 40,000 Israelis and represents a source of income for another 150,000 individuals, including those working in hospitality and catering, and for tour guides and bus drivers. 
Cities including Tiberias, Nazareth and Jerusalem are heavily dependent on income from organized tours.
"We are calling and requesting that you intervene urgently and take all necessary emergency measures to resuscitate and save Israeli tour operators and their employees who specialize in incoming tourism," wrote Amir and Fatael.
Urging Netanyahu to "save the incoming tourism industry" and preserve a source of livelihood for "hundreds of thousands of Israelis," Amir and Fatael warned that the "destruction of the professional and business infrastructure" of the tour operator industry due to government inaction cannot simply be restored through budgetary measures "the day after" the coronavirus pandemic.
While Israel enjoyed a third consecutive record-breaking year of tourism in 2019, welcoming approximately 4.55 million tourists, the coronavirus pandemic and a months-long ban on the entry of foreign nationals has ravaged the local tourism industry. Last year, incoming tourism injected approximately NIS 23b. ($6.7b.) into the Israeli economy, according to the Tourism Ministry.
With little room for optimism, the Israel Incoming Tour Operators Association demanded the implementation of a list of measures to ensure their survival, including an extension of unpaid leave eligibility; waiving of payments, including municipal tax; and immediately setting September 1 as the target date for reopening Israel's skies to foreign travel.
Other measures include subsidizing group travel to accelerate the return of organized tourism, and offering financial support to international conference and incentive travel organizers.
Charter bus drivers also expressed their anger during Wednesday morning rush hour, blocking Tel Aviv's busy Ayalon Highway near HaShalom Interchange in protest at the lack of government assistance.
Business has almost dried up entirely for private bus companies, who primarily rely on tourism and school trips.
Calling for the Transportation Ministry to take responsibility for the industry, banners displayed on the front of the buses read: "The shuttle industry is dying. [Transportation Minister] Miri Regev, do not turn your back on us."


Tags Tourism economy Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Tension is growing ahead of annexation, but what will it mean? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman Twitter must apply its own rules and take action against Khamenei By ASHER FREDMAN
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by