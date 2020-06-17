Tour operators appeal to Netanyahu to rescue tourism industry

In a letter sent to Netanyahu by the Israel Incoming Tour Operators Association, chairman Danny Amir and general manager Yossi Fatael said the government's inaction with regard to the tourism industry had "multiplied the direct impact" of the coronavirus outbreak.

Organized incoming tourism contributes a total of NIS 8 billion ($2.32b.) annually to the Israeli economy, or 40% of all tourism-related income, according to the association. In 2018, over 1.25 million tourists arrived in Israel as part of 30,000 groups - primarily Christian tours.

Demand for tourism, which has evaporated entirely in recent months, is translated into the direct employment of 40,000 Israelis and represents a source of income for another 150,000 individuals, including those working in hospitality and catering, and for tour guides and bus drivers.

Cities including Tiberias, Nazareth and Jerusalem are heavily dependent on income from organized tours.

"We are calling and requesting that you intervene urgently and take all necessary emergency measures to resuscitate and save Israeli tour operators and their employees who specialize in incoming tourism," wrote Amir and Fatael.

Urging Netanyahu to "save the incoming tourism industry" and preserve a source of livelihood for "hundreds of thousands of Israelis," Amir and Fatael warned that the "destruction of the professional and business infrastructure" of the tour operator industry due to government inaction cannot simply be restored through budgetary measures "the day after" the coronavirus pandemic.

While Israel enjoyed a third consecutive record-breaking year of tourism in 2019, welcoming approximately 4.55 million tourists, the coronavirus pandemic and a months-long ban on the entry of foreign nationals has ravaged the local tourism industry. Last year, incoming tourism injected approximately NIS 23b. ($6.7b.) into the Israeli economy, according to the Tourism Ministry.

With little room for optimism, the Israel Incoming Tour Operators Association demanded the implementation of a list of measures to ensure their survival, including an extension of unpaid leave eligibility; waiving of payments, including municipal tax; and immediately setting September 1 as the target date for reopening Israel's skies to foreign travel.

Charter bus drivers also expressed their anger during Wednesday morning rush hour, blocking Tel Aviv's busy Ayalon Highway near HaShalom Interchange in protest at the lack of government assistance. Business has almost dried up entirely for private bus companies, who primarily rely on tourism and school trips. Calling for the Transportation Ministry to take responsibility for the industry, banners displayed on the front of the buses read: "The shuttle industry is dying. [Transportation Minister] Miri Regev, do not turn your back on us." Other measures include subsidizing group travel to accelerate the return of organized tourism, and offering financial support to international conference and incentive travel organizers.

