Tourism Ministry makes video encouraging UAE citizens to visit Israel

The Tourism Ministry has posted a video on their Facebook page inviting the people of the United Arab Emirates to visit Israel following the normalization agreement between the two countries. The video includes Israel's cityscapes, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, as well as other famous landmarks, such as the Dead Sea, Eilat, the Galillee and the Negev. The post seems to have garnered a positive reception, with most of the comments from the UAE citizens being positive toward the video, and most of expressed a desire to visit Israel when it becomes possible The post reads: "Hey Visit Dubai
& Visit Abu Dhabi,Are you up for a cup of coffee?
Ahlan Wa Sahlan! We are so happy that soon our friends from the United Arab Emirates will be able to visit Israel. So is that with sugar or without?"
The post comes in the aftermath of the historic peace agreement announced earlier this month between Israel and the UAE. This agreement signaled a major geopolitical shift in the Middle East, and has already prompted massive interest in lucrative opportunities in the business, technology, tourism and academic sectors that have now been made possible.
