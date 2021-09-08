The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tourist attractions galore in the Golan Heights this Sukkot

The Golan will be offering a large variety of events for the entire family during the Sukkot holiday. Here are some of the attractions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 11:57
The Hermon site during the summer (photo credit: DROR ARZI)
The Hermon site during the summer
(photo credit: DROR ARZI)
A large number of events will be taking place in the Golan Heights during the upcoming Sukkot holidays, according to the Golan Economic Company, the Golan Regional Council's operative branch.
These include interactive horse-and-buggy rides in Avnei Eitan, horse riding in Merom Golan, hikes with the Guardians of the Golan NGO, an exhibition on the Yom Kippur War's famous Emek Habacha battle in Kibbutz Elrom, DIY artwork in Moshav Ramot and ceramics in Merom Golan, a chocolate making workshop in Hispin, stargazing throughout the Golan, night tours with lanterns in the Jordan River park and much more.
Jordan River Park lantern tour (credit: AMIR BUCHNIK) Jordan River Park lantern tour (credit: AMIR BUCHNIK)
In addition, here are a few choice attractions with full details:

The Hermon

The Hermon nature reserve will be offering guided tours, as well as a number of tourist attractions including cable cars, go-karting, Sky Rider and more.
The site is open every day of the holiday between 8:30-16:00. Tours will be offered every day at 10:00, 11:00, 12:00 and 13:00, with registration in advance. 
Price: Cable car - NIS 54; other attractions - NIS 40. Combo pass from NIS 130.
For details: 1-599-550-560 | www.skihermon.co.il 
Additional Info: Warm clothes and closed shoes are recommended.

 
Tomcar Tours

Tour through the fields and orchards of the Golan in honor of the holiday of the harvest, and learn about the agriculture unique to the Golan's chilly climate, its unique challenges and the contribution of its basalt floor to its produce. The tour also includes a visit to the Avital Mountain volcanic crater and to its immense wind turbines.
The tours will be conducted every day of the week between 9:00 and 6:00 p.m., and begin in Kibbutz Merom Golan.
Price: NIS 450 for a couple, NIS 600 for four.
For details: 053-869-5832 | Tracmg@gmail.com | On Facebook: Merom Golan Tomcars.
Merom Golan tomcat tour (credit: Courtesy)Merom Golan tomcat tour (credit: Courtesy)

The Odem Forest Farm

The Odem Forest Farm is a free roaming farm for animals, which serves as an educational site for people who love animals and for animals who love people. The animals can be approached as long as they are respected and treated well.
The farm has donkeys, goat, sheep, hens, ducks, rabbits, birds, fish, insects, butterflies, dogs and more. A tour will also be conducted once a day and will include additional info and and animal feeding.
There are shady sitting areas, a creative space and a tree house. During Sukkot it will also include special Sukkah decorations.
Hours:
Sunday - closed.
Monday and Wednesday through Saturday: 9:00 a.m.– 4:00 p.m., tours at 10:00 and 12:30.
Tuesday: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., tours at 2:00 and at 4:00.
Details: Alon - 054-765-3123 | www.odemfarm.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/odemfarm.
Additional info: Large groups can arrange tours at times not included above | Since unpredictable things happen in animal-related attractions, it is preferable to organize your visit a day or two in advance.  


Tags Golan Heights Sukkot vacation
