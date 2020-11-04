'Tourist island' coronavirus bill approved in law committee

The Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved the "Island Law" in its second and third readings on Wednesday despite Health Ministry objections, according to the Knesset Spokesperson. The law will allow the government to declare cities as "green cities" for the purpose of tourism. Cities will need to meet specific criteria in order to qualify as an Island city and once they qualify, they will be able to receive local tourism. Additionally, some easing of restrictions on attractions and restaurants will be considered and special exceptions to restrictions will be considered for those people who have recovered after being infected with the virus. This bill is based on the previous decision to make Eilat and the Dead Sea area a "green tourism Island." According to the outline, the coronavirus cabinet will be allowed to declare the city of Eilat and the hotel complex surrounding the Dead Sea as "special tourist areas."Entry into the green tourist areas, which house around 30% of the country's hotel rooms, will be conditional on the presentation of an up-to-date negative coronavirus test. The outline will allow the opening of hotels there while adhering to Health Ministry distancing guidelines. At a later stage, more gradually, the law that will be enacted will allow the opening of more businesses in the areas, which will serve the hotel guests.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}