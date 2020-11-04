The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Tourist island' coronavirus bill approved in law committee

Special exceptions to restrictions will be considered for those people who have recovered after being infected with the virus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 4, 2020 14:26
A general view of the pool at the Royal Beach Hotel in Eilat, Israel, June 12, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A general view of the pool at the Royal Beach Hotel in Eilat, Israel, June 12, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved the "Island Law" in its second and third readings on Wednesday despite Health Ministry objections, according to the Knesset Spokesperson.
The law will allow the government to declare cities as "green cities" for the purpose of tourism.
Cities will need to meet specific criteria in order to qualify as an Island city and once they qualify, they will be able to receive local tourism. Additionally, some easing of restrictions on attractions and restaurants will be considered and special exceptions to restrictions will be considered for those people who have recovered after being infected with the virus.
This bill is based on the previous decision to make Eilat and the Dead Sea area a "green tourism Island." According to the outline, the coronavirus cabinet will be allowed to declare the city of Eilat and the hotel complex surrounding the Dead Sea as "special tourist areas."
Entry into the green tourist areas, which house around 30% of the country's hotel rooms, will be conditional on the presentation of an up-to-date negative coronavirus test. The outline will allow the opening of hotels there while adhering to Health Ministry distancing guidelines.
At a later stage, more gradually, the law that will be enacted will allow the opening of more businesses in the areas, which will serve the hotel guests.


Tags Tourism Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let Yigal Amir be furloughed from prison By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
4 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.
5 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by