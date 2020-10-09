Travis' famed single inspired by Red Sea paradise town of Eilat

British musician Fran Healy, lead singer of the band Travis, gained his inspiration for the band's hit song "Why Does It Always Rain on Me?" which was released in 1999 from one of the most unlikely places that you would expect rain to befall upon: Eilat, Israel.Healy, feeling the mid-winter blues, asked his accountant where he could go that it's always sunny to which he said Eilat, the singer told the Guardian. However, when he arrived in Israel, the beautiful sunny weather soon turned to a downpour, which lasted until he left the country a week later."When I landed it was beautiful sunny weather, but between the plane and the hotel the heavens opened and it rained until I left a week later. It was ridiculous," Healy told the Guardian.Then and there, Healy came up with a rough draft of the first verse of the song "Why Does It Always Rain on Me?"“Why does it always rain on you? Is it because I picked you up in ’92?" the verse went. He said it was "rubbish," stuck a pin in it and wrote the rest of the song in Madrid about six months later, according to the Guardian interview. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The final product ended up being an ode to the times when you just hate yourself, and feel as though nothing is going right - which ironically, began because one of the sunniest places in the world decided to pour down rain for a week straight. And Given the melancholy feeling of self Healy was already experiencing, the tune just fit the feeling, and he decided to run with it."Everyone has a moment when they hate themselves and think everything is rubbish," he told the Guardian.