Trending: Learning to live with corona

Moving in and out of lockdown, we all need to learn how to live with the virus that experts say is here to stay – at least for a while. But this does not mean we have to curl up in a corner and be sad. Some companies and individuals are learning how to make lemonade from corona lemons. Here are this week’s suggestions.
Keep hands clean Need to wash your hands often but afraid your skin will get too irritated? Dr. Fischer introduced the new Medex hand soapless soap that was proven very effective yet does not dry the skin. Medex is an active soapless soap that kills almost 100% of common bacteria and viruses in 5 seconds, contains vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5, both help preserve the skin’s hydration. NIS 24.90 for 1 liter and NIS 14.90 for 500 ml.
Aromatic oilsNatural cosmetic company Lavender introduced a new 100% natural face soap based on cold-pressed olive oil. The gentle soap is especially suitable for people with sensitive skin, helping common problems such as redness and dryness, thanks to a complex mixture of etheric and herbal oils, including olive oil, coconut and castor oil, neroli, lavender, geranium and sandalwood. NIS 57. Available online at www.lavender.co.il
Almost freeLocal brand Free, known for its low-calorie sweet snacks and rice cakes, has launched a new collection of natural salty snacks that are vegan and delicious – making them a hit in my family. Mushlashim (from meshulash – triangle?) comes in three flavors, all good: potato and vegetables, corn and turmeric and black rice. Made in Italy, the snacks are packed in personal-size bags containing 25 grams and only 100 calories per bag, with no added sugar, no gluten or preservatives and kosher mehadrin. Perfect. NIS 5.90.
Cool eye maskSpending more time at home is also an opportunity to take care of oneself. Applying a mask is one such thing that in normal times not everybody finds time for. Garnier had just launched their “next-generation” tissue eye mask that provides this sensitive area with extra hydration. There are two masks – one with coconut water that softens the skin and smooths fine lines, and one with orange juice that adds radiance and reduces the appearance of dark circles. Both have a relaxing cooling effect and instantly provide a fresher look. Use before going out or when you feel that your eyes look more tired than usual. NIS 12.90
If it helps RonaldoCristiano Ronaldo and Herbalife24 present Drive Your Destiny – CR7 Drive sports drink to rapidly fuel workouts and enhance hydration. With natural flavors and colors, CR7Drive is a modern sports drink, light tasting and formulated to fuel the drive in all of us. According to the company, the drink is “that little something extra that pushes you beyond limits, into uncharted territory.” Helping trainers maintain good mineral and water balance during intensive training, the hypotonic drink is made with Acai super-food and is to be used before, during or after training. The special formula contains electrolytes such as magnesium, sodium and potassium, imperative for the proper muscle-nerve function, preventing contractions while adding energy, and limits intake of calories. NIS 106. Available through Herbalife.
CoolJägermeister, the #8 alcohol brand in the world, made according to an age-old secret family recipe, from 56 natural herbs, fruit, leaves and spices, has launched a new Coolpack – an eclogical new bottle that keeps a perfect minus 18 degrees – the recommended temperature for drinking Jagermeister and is perfect for picnics and nature parties. Made out of lightweight PET material in the brand’s signature forest green color, Jägermeister’s new packaging resembles rectangular freezer packs, making it easy to drink (ice cold) Jäger literally anywhere. The herbal liqueur, traditionally enjoyed after meals to aid digestion, should, according to company, be enjoyed at -18 degrees Celsius. NIS 59, available at alcohol and wine shops.
Meatless burgersFollowing Meatless Mondays for a long time now, we have recently decided to extend it to other days as well. So when Tivol introduced their new Sensational line of meatless meat products that provide real texture and flavor of meat… well almost. Preparing the burger as we would a meat one – grilling it and serving with lettuce, tomato, dressings and – here is the biggie – a slice of cheese on top (it is not meat; it only looks like meat), our home burger expert said it was next best thing to the real thing. The texture is juicy and meaty, the flavor rich and all in all it is a very good alternative for vegans and would-be vegans. Sensational products, based on wheat and soy protein, were developed by Tivol and Nestle together with chefs and food experts, and are marketed in the US under the name Sweet Art, and in Europe under the name Sensational. The products come in two versions – as burgers and as mince. Kosher Parve.
Savta PastaDid you know that October 25 is International Pasta Day? I bet you did not. Local fresh pasta producer Pasta Nona, located at the Dalton Industrial Center in the Galilee, launched for this occasion two new ravioli flavors, with sweet potato and with mushroom and Parmesan. The ravioli is made with new Italian technology acquired by Nona Pasta that imitates handmade pasta. Indeed the new pasta is better – the dough is thinner and there is more filling. Made with only fresh natural ingredients, all you need to do is boil the pasta two to three minutes in salty water and add sauce. NIS 19 for 400 grams.
Beauty supplementThe new cosmetic trend actually has nothing to do with creams or surgery – but supplements. Apparently, the new way to keep our skin looking younger and more vibrant is by taking supplements, or more precisely Collagen and Hyaluronic acid capsules. According to Solgar, the new Collagen Hyaluronic Acid Complex tablets provide 120 mg. of Hyaluronic Acid plus BioCell Collagen II extract, chondroitin and vitamin C. Hyaluronic acid is a natural substance found throughout our body in synovial fluid, connective tissue and various other tissues. The benefits listed by the company include plumping up and hydrating the skin’s cells, but also other aspects, such as cushioning the joints and easing joint pain. The company says that research of the new formula concluded that after 12 weeks of taking one daily pill of the supplement, the amount of collagen in the skin was raised considerably and there was a general improvement in the skin’s general appearance. NIS 189 for 30 capsules. Available in all pharmacies and nature shops.
Beer of the hourOctober Fest is being celebrated around Europe, mostly in homes this year. Local importers of Paulner Beer bring the festivities to Israel, too, with their PAULANER Oktoberfest Bier 2020. Lovers of beer don’t really need a reason to drink it, but if you are interested – Paulner Oktoberfest Bier 2020 is a very refreshing light lager with 6% alcohol and it is being brewed only once a year for the festival. Enjoy. NIS 10 to NIS 15 for a 500 ml bottle.
A sense of belongingThe sports eyewear super brand Oakley has announced that it is donating funds to the International Health Organization for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, on the day the Tokyo 2020 Games were due to begin, Oakley revealed a new collection of sports eyewear designed by the Japanese renowned artist Meguru Yamaguchi, “celebrating the love of sport. Originally intended to be the eyewear collection for Tokyo 2020, Meguru met with Oakley visionaries, designers and athletes to explore the unifying qualities of sport,” it says. “However, as the world changed, so did the purpose of the collection – with the Kokoro Collection now aiming to inspire a sense of belonging and community in a time where the need has never been greater.And we just love it for the colors and comfort.
