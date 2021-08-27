Triple Whammy: Yeshiva student infected with COVID for third time

A yeshiva student from the north of the country has been infected with COVID-19 three times, new information recently determined.

The first time he was infected with the virus was during Rosh Hashana last year, in 2020. The student tested positive using a PCR test but did not exhibit symptoms.

On Hanukkah, during Israel's third wave, he tested positive again, this time with symptoms, and now he has once again tested positive with symptoms present.

Since there were no symptoms in the first case last year, there is a chance that his PCR test returned a false positive.

Many of his friends in the yeshiva were also infected, however, and did exhibit symptoms, so many consider it likely that it was not false, and he was indeed infected at the time.

If the first case was in fact positive, and he has been infected with coronavirus three times, it could indicate that we may need to get vaccinated every six months as antibodies wane frequently, and multiple reinfections are possible.