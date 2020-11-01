Trump supporters surround Biden bus, attempt to run it off the road



A campaign official at the scene described the group of trucks, emblazoned in giant pro-Trump flags, as trying to run the bus off the road and slow it down.

Afterwards, Trump tweeted a video of the incident with the caption "I LOVE TEXAS." The incident comes as Americans are only a few days away from voting in the election, which in Texas has seen record-breaking early voting that has far exceeded the number of total votes case in the 2016 election.

The incident occurred as the Biden campaign was traveling form San Antonio to Austin as part of the get-out-to-vote effort in what has become a battleground state, traditionally a firmly Republican state. A source at the scene told CNN that the trucks were "Trump Train group." Those that participate in the caravan organize the events with their cars, and usually also Trump paraphernalia.

Likewise, the group began yelling profanities and obscenities, in addition to blockading the Biden entourage. The group proceeded to slow down the bus to 20 mph on Interstate 35, the unnamed official said. The source also said there were nearly 100 vehicles near the bus. Staffers present on the bus also proceeded to call 911, prompting local law enforcement to assist the bus in arriving to its destination. Nevertheless, both Biden and running mate Kamala Harris remained on the bus.

Biden campaign aide said of the to CNN incident: "Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas today instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters and others in harm's way."

"Our supporters will continue to organize their communities for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot, and to the Texans who disrupted our events today: We'll see you on November 3rd," he added.