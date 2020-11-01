The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Trump supporters surround Biden bus, attempt to run it off the road

A campaign official at the scene described the group of trucks, emblazoned in giant pro-Trump flags, as trying to run the bus off the road and slow it down.

By CODY LEVINE  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 20:25
Yard signs supporting U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden (photo credit: REUTERS/AL DRAGO/FILE PHOTO)
Yard signs supporting U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden
(photo credit: REUTERS/AL DRAGO/FILE PHOTO)
Supporters of US President Donald Trump trailed the campaign entourage of former vice president and Democratic challenger Joe Biden's tour bus, in a bid to harass and allegedly run its bus off the road Sunday in Texas, in a video that has been circulating on social media. 
A campaign official at the scene described the group of trucks, emblazoned in giant pro-Trump flags, as trying to run the bus off the road and slow it down.

 
Afterwards, Trump tweeted a video of the incident with the caption "I LOVE TEXAS." The incident comes as Americans are only a few days away from voting in the election, which in Texas has seen record-breaking early voting that has far exceeded the number of total votes case in the 2016 election. 
The incident occurred as the Biden campaign was traveling form San Antonio to Austin as part of the get-out-to-vote effort in what has become a battleground state, traditionally a firmly Republican state. A source at the scene told CNN that the trucks were "Trump Train group." Those that participate in the caravan organize the events with their cars, and usually also Trump paraphernalia. 
Likewise, the group began yelling profanities and obscenities, in addition to blockading the Biden entourage. The group proceeded to slow down the bus to 20 mph on Interstate 35, the unnamed official said. The source also said there were nearly 100 vehicles near the bus. Staffers present on the bus also proceeded to call 911, prompting local law enforcement to assist the bus in arriving to its destination. Nevertheless, both Biden and running mate Kamala Harris remained on the bus. 
Biden campaign aide said of the to CNN incident: "Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas today instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters and others in harm's way." 
"Our supporters will continue to organize their communities for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot, and to the Texans who disrupted our events today: We'll see you on November 3rd," he added.


Tags Joe Biden Trump Administration US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Justice has been achieved in the Labour Party By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL
Tourism in Abu Dhabi: A new Middle East By UDI SHAHAM
Eli Kavon Should Jews celebrate Balfour Day? By ELI KAVON
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
3 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
4 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by