Two caprinae release back into wild, one treated for eating trash

The male was injured when he ran into a fence and the female caprinae was found suffering from exhaustion and in serious condition.

The female was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery. During the operation, trash was found in her stomach that apparently contributed to her condition.

Israel Nature and Parks Authority asked the public to keep their distance from the caprinae and to make sure not to feed them. this includes, added the authority, not to feed them indirectly by littering in areas from which they scavenge food.

Two caprinae, one male and one female, were released back into the wild this week after being treated in Israel Nature and Parks Authority's hospital for wild animals in Ramat Gan after they were found injured in Mitzpe Ramon.