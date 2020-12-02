Two dozen red zones named Tuesday as criteria changed

The number of red and orange zones across Israel increased Wednesday, as the Health Ministry shifted the criteria for labeling cities within the traffic light program.There are now 24 red cities and 32 orange cities. At press time Tuesday, there were 16 red cities and 27 orange cities.coronavirus cabinet, fifth through 12th grades will only open in green and yellow cities.Preschoolers and classrooms for students in grades one through four are open in all cities, regardless of their level of infection. During an interview with Ynet on Tuesday, Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy said that the ministry is considering closing or reducing activities in the lower grades based in orange and red cities. “We are in dialogue with the heads of the authorities in these cities who are aware of this and are doing their best to prevent it and reduce morbidity in the authorities they are in charge of,” Levy told Ynet.There are 52 yellow zones and 1,153 green zones, According to a decision by the
The announcement that the change in criteria was going into effect - a date that was predetermined by the coronavirus cabinet and the Health Ministry - came on a day that there were more than 1,000 new cases of the virus for the sixth day out of the last seven.The Health Ministry reported 1,247 new diagnoses - 1.9% of those screened. More than 500 people are being treated in the hospital, including 266 serious patients. The reproduction rate - the number of people a sick person infects - stands at between 1.1 and 1.2, which health officials say is high and will lead to a continual spike in cases. The infection rate was supposed to stand at no more than 0.8 to continue opening the economy and education system.To make it easier for the public, the Home Front Command designed an interactive coronavirus infection map that allows users to locate their cities or local municipalities and see what color they are. Green cities are those with the lowest infection and red are those with the highest. Yellow is closer to green. Orange is closer to red.The criteria for determining a location's level of infection did not change, only the thresholds. A zone's color is decided based on a number of factors, including the number and rate of increase of new weekly patients per 10,000 in each authority, the overall rate of infection and how many people test positive out of those who are screened for the virus.Levy told Ynet that, "It doesn't really matter if we call it the beginning of the third wave. The main thing is that we are on a slippery slope." He said the situation could "lead us into a state of emergency. What is an emergency? Congestion in the hospitals and an increase in deaths. We may not be there yet, but we are definitely heading in that direction."Several ideas have been circulated in recent days about how to reduce infection, including a night curfew during the Festival of Lights. Levy said that a night curfew alone "will do nothing," since there are already not supposed to be any events or activities. The Health Ministry is expected to present the coronavirus cabinet with a plan by the end of the week.