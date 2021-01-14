The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Syria, Gaza: How the IDF handles different threats to Israel - analysis

These days, the IDF can operate there multiple times a week – and that is the goal in this equation.

By UDI SHAHAM  
JANUARY 14, 2021 21:50
IDF SOLDIERS from the 669 Unit during a training exercise last year. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
IDF SOLDIERS from the 669 Unit during a training exercise last year.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
This was an eventful week for the IDF.
Early Wednesday morning there were reports of a massive attack attributed to Israel near Al Bukamal and Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria. Some 60 Syrians and Iranians were killed, and headquarters and logistical compounds serving Iran and its militias were destroyed, according to reports.
The purpose of these strikes was to block the renewed efforts of Iran to entrench itself along the Syrian-Iraqi border.
Another purpose was to signal to the incoming American administration – set to take office on Wednesday – that Israel will not halt its efforts to fight Iranian attempts to get closer to its borders.
This was the latest of four attacks attributed to Israel in less than a month, including in Maysaf, al-Zabadani and Al Kiswah.
In another event on Wednesday on the other side of the country, the IDF attacked an empty Hamas post in the Gaza Strip in response to sniper fire at a force operating near the border.
The images from these IDF attacks made one wonder: how can Hamas be deterred if that is the Israeli response?
Moreover, how is it that where two sovereign countries are involved, in most cases, Israel dares to carry out wide-scale airstrikes, while its response to live fire from a small, poor, stateless terrorist organization is to shoot up some vacant targets?
The answer can be divided into two: the context and the goal.
Comparing the northern front and the Gaza front is asymmetrical. Unlike incidents along the northern border, where the IDF first thinks how it should respond in a strategic response, in Gaza, the forces operate according to the local rules of engagement – real-time response.
Every move carried out by Israel in the North is heavily calculated, and every response there is strategic and meant to serve a purpose.
In the Gaza incident, the tank fire at the Hamas posts was in immediate response to the sniper fire.
One might ask: so why doesn’t the IDF send its fighter jets to attack actual targets in the Gaza Strip? The answer is in the IDF’s perceived goals.
The incident on Wednesday happened during routine IDF activity along the border, just west of the fence. IDF operating in the perimeter area is crucial to sustaining the security of the fence and the border.
However, the IDF activities in the perimeter are often challenged by Hamas, which wants to assert its dominance in the area. What happened Wednesday was that a hidden sniper shot at the shielded window of a D9 armored bulldozer, buy did not hit anyone.
Contrary to the usual incidences when Hamas forces are visible during these kinds of IDF activities, this time it is believed that the hidden sniper was part of a planned activity.
So why didn’t he hit anyone? Probably because Hamas is cautiously deterred, and knows the price it will pay if it actually harms an Israeli soldier.
Putting this in context: not every Hamas cry for attention justifies an escalation.
It seems as if the IDF and Hamas both understand the balancing equation and how it works.
For almost two years – between March 2018, when the “Great March of Return” border riots started, until December 2019 – the perimeter was a venue for riots and violent protests, which limited the IDF’s ability to operate within the Gaza border.
These days, the IDF can operate there multiple times a week – and that is the goal in this equation.


Tags Gaza IDF Iran Syria
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: The Arab vote's short-term, long-term significance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
4

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
5

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by