Two Major Generals in Israel Police violated the strict coronavirus distancing restrictions this week at a dinner event with over 10 additional police officers, Kan News reported on Sunday evening. Acting Commissioner General Moti Cohen has appointed his deputy to investigate the case.
According to Kan, the head of the Investigations and Intelligence Division, Yigal Ben Shalom, and the Judea and Samaria District Commander, Moshe Barkat, both attended a dinner which was attended by more than ten people: all of whom were police officers.cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); The meal itself took place in a small, air-conditioned room with no windows, as waiters came in and out of the room intermittently. The dinner took place last Tuesday during a visit by senior officials to the Judea and Samaria police district headquarters, in Ariel.
On Thursday, N12 reported that IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi Kochavi was the latest in a long line of senior officials, both political and security, to have broken the strict coronavirus regulations, while at the same time being in charge of writing/enforcing those regulations, respectively.
On Thursday, N12 reported that IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi Kochavi was the latest in a long line of senior officials, both political and security, to have broken the strict coronavirus regulations, while at the same time being in charge of writing/enforcing those regulations, respectively.