The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Two more Israelis inoculated against coronavirus on Monday

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 17:54
Director of the clinical research unit at Hadassah, Prof. Yossi Karko, vaccine volunteer Anar Ottolenghi, and research coordinator Hannah Drori. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Director of the clinical research unit at Hadassah, Prof. Yossi Karko, vaccine volunteer Anar Ottolenghi, and research coordinator Hannah Drori.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Two more Israelis were vaccinated with Brilife, Israel’s coronavirus vaccine candidate, on Monday, according to Hadassah-University Medical Center.
The two newest volunteers are Jerusalemite Effi, 26, a computer scientist originally from England – he asked that his last name not be used – and Eli Ein-Dor, 50, from Mevaseret Zion. Ein-Dor is a programmer with the Israel Port Authority.
“I am neither a doctor nor a nurse, so in my eyes, the best way to contribute” to the national fight against coronavirus “is by participating in the trial,” Effi said.
He added that his grandfather’s 90th birthday is in April and he will be celebrating in Manchester.
“I have not seen him for more than a year,” Effi said. “I wish this period would calm down and we would be able to meet in honor of his upcoming birthday.”
Ein-Dor said that his family was divided about his participation in the trial, especially his children. “But I calmed them down and here I am,” he said.
On Sunday, the first two Israelis were inoculated with the first doses of Israel’s coronavirus vaccine candidate at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer and Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem. The first volunteers were Anar Ottolenghi, 34, a resident of Moshav Telalim in the South, who was vaccinated at Hadassah, and Segev Harel, 26, from Kfar Yona, east of Netanya, who was vaccinated at Sheba.
The vaccine candidate was developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research.
Both patients were kept for observation overnight. Sheba and Hadassah said that the patients were released Monday morning with no symptoms.
Ottolenghi said that he was feeling great and would return to work.
“We are glad that Anar was released today in excellent health,” said Prof. Yossi Karko, director of the clinical research unit at Hadassah. “Thanks to Anar and the other participants in the trial, we will be able to fulfill the vision we share and promote the treatment and prevention of coronavirus.”
“We are progressing according to plans,” said Eytan Ben-Ami, head of early phase clinical trials at Sheba. “In the coming months, we are expected to test and vaccinate more volunteers as part of all phases of the trial.”
On Monday, Sheba screened five more volunteers who are expected to be inoculated on Tuesday. By the end of the Phase I trial, some 80 volunteers will have received the vaccine or a placebo.


Tags Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo French Dilemma By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL
Amotz Asa-El Reviewing the legacy of Yitzhak Rabin, warts and all By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
3 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by