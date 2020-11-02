Two more Israelis inoculated against coronavirus on Monday

Two more Israelis were vaccinated with Brilife, Israel’s coronavirus vaccine candidate, on Monday, according to Hadassah-University Medical Center.The two newest volunteers are Jerusalemite Effi, 26, a computer scientist originally from England – he asked that his last name not be used – and Eli Ein-Dor, 50, from Mevaseret Zion. Ein-Dor is a programmer with the Israel Port Authority. “I am neither a doctor nor a nurse, so in my eyes, the best way to contribute” to the national fight against coronavirus “is by participating in the trial,” Effi said.He added that his grandfather’s 90th birthday is in April and he will be celebrating in Manchester.“I have not seen him for more than a year,” Effi said. “I wish this period would calm down and we would be able to meet in honor of his upcoming birthday.”Ein-Dor said that his family was divided about his participation in the trial, especially his children. “But I calmed them down and here I am,” he said.On Sunday, the first two Israelis were inoculated with the first doses of Israel’s coronavirus vaccine candidate at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer and Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem. The first volunteers were Anar Ottolenghi, 34, a resident of Moshav Telalim in the South, who was vaccinated at Hadassah, and Segev Harel, 26, from Kfar Yona, east of Netanya, who was vaccinated at Sheba. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The vaccine candidate was developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research.Both patients were kept for observation overnight. Sheba and Hadassah said that the patients were released Monday morning with no symptoms.Ottolenghi said that he was feeling great and would return to work.“We are glad that Anar was released today in excellent health,” said Prof. Yossi Karko, director of the clinical research unit at Hadassah. “Thanks to Anar and the other participants in the trial, we will be able to fulfill the vision we share and promote the treatment and prevention of coronavirus.”“We are progressing according to plans,” said Eytan Ben-Ami, head of early phase clinical trials at Sheba. “In the coming months, we are expected to test and vaccinate more volunteers as part of all phases of the trial.”On Monday, Sheba screened five more volunteers who are expected to be inoculated on Tuesday. By the end of the Phase I trial, some 80 volunteers will have received the vaccine or a placebo.