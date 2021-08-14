Two weeks until Israel’s school bells ring: A complete COVID-19 guide

The government has made a firm decision to open the 2021-2022 school year on time on September 1, despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

While the Education Ministry has estimated that there could be as many as 5,000 students infected daily beginning after the start of the school year, the ministry said it is committed to having all students from preschool through grade 12 learn physically in schools, within the regular education framework, and without capsules.

Every school will be able to adapt their learning hours to meet the needs of their students. In addition, every elementary school will select a “health trustee” who will be in charge of ensuring the health of the students and education staff.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);} High school students. Vaccinations will be offered at schools, in the hope that many will take the jab. (Credit: FLASH90) The Health and Education ministries devised a detailed, five-layered plan to help keep children safe and ensure their studies. With the help of materials disseminated by the Education Ministry, here is everything you need to know about opening up Israeli schools during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Serological Testing

Children ages three to 12 who are neither vaccinated nor recovered from coronavirus will be asked to take a serological test, which shows whether the child has developed antibodies against the virus. This would happen if the child was infected with coronavirus but did not know.

The tests are meant to increase the number of students who will be exempt from quarantine in the event that a student in their classroom becomes sick.

A serological test is a short and quick blood test taken from the finger. The results are delivered within 15 minutes. A child who is positive will receive a Green Pass.

The tests are not mandatory and require the consent of a parent.

The serological testing program has already kicked off in haredi schools, which began learning on the first of the Hebrew month of Elul. Health experts estimate that around 20% of students will be found to have developed antibodies.

Rapid Antigen COVID-19 Testing

These tests are designed to help identify if individuals have COVID before they enter school on September 1 and potentially lead to a school outbreak.

The Education and Health Ministries are supplying 1.9 million of these tests to local schools so that children in preschool through grade 9 can get tested between August 27 and September 1. Parents are asked to screen their children at home and report the test results to their schools.

Students who test positive will be asked to take a standard PCR test and quarantine. Anyone negative can go to school.

Green Class

The ministries have also devised a plan to help keep kids out of quarantine even if a student in their class tests positive for the virus. The “Green Class” outline is already being piloted in haredi (ultra-Orthodox) schools now. If effective, it will enter the larger school system beginning on October 15.

The model works like this: The infected student will enter quarantine immediately and students and educational staff who were near the student will test for coronavirus for a duration of seven days. The first and last days, the individuals will take standard PCR tests. The other days, they will take rapid antigen tests.

Anyone who tests negative will return to school. Anyone who tests positive will enter quarantine. Students or teachers who refuse to be tested will also enter quarantine.

The only exception will be those who are vaccinated or recovered - they will not need to test or enter quarantine.

If some of a class is in quarantine and the rest is not, the school will be responsible for providing a learning solution, such as offering Zoom or recorded lessons for those who cannot come to the building.

When there is an outbreak in a school, defined by more than five verified cases found in one day or an accumulation of 10 cases within three days, the district administrator may decide to close a school completely. The move would need to be done in consultation with the local authority and district physician and with the approval of the director-general of the Education Ministry.

Magen Hinuch / “Education Shield”

This program only applies to schools in red or orange municipalities, a designation that will be made and published every Wednesday by the Health Ministry.

As part of the program, tests will be performed once a week on students who are not vaccinated or recovered in schools for early detection of infection.

During the time that a school is located in an orange or red district, students in preschools, first through sixth grades and afterschool programs will continue to learn as usual, with their full classes.

Students in seventh through ninth grades will only learn in full if those exempt from quarantine in is more than 50%. For grades 10 to 12, more than 70% would have to be exempt.

Otherwise, these students would move to learning in capsules, outside or using a hybrid of frontal and online learning while testing is being carried out.

Lifestyle

Finally, studying alongside the coronavirus will mean that every student from first grade on up will be required to wear a mask in their classroom and at all indoor educational activities. Masks will also be required on school buses and in any outdoor setting with more than 100 people.

The only exceptions will be during exams and gym classes.

In addition, schools will be asked to offer learning in open spaces as much as possible and to work with students and teachers to maintain top-level hygiene in schools.

Some 90% of the country’s educational staff is either vaccinated or recovered. Those who are not, will be subject to the same rules as the students.