Tzipi Hotovely to be Israel's ambassador to London

The decision is part of the Settlement Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely announced on Thursday that she will be accepting the nomination as Israel's ambassador to the United Kingdom.The decision is part of the coalition agreement signed between the Likud and Blue and White that states that the nomination of ambassadors will be divided between the two parties.Netanyahu is responsible for nominating ambassadors to the UN, London, Paris and Canberra. Gilad Ardan was recently nominated to ambassador to the UN.

Hotovely 's decision to become an ambassador will allow Netanyahu to add another minister to his party. Different reports speculate that Tzachi Hanegbi, currently a minister without portfolio , will take Hotovely's place when she starts her position as ambassador.

Hotovely was offered the position of ambassador to Australia by Netanyahu in the past, but declined that offer and said that she "decided to give up the opportunity and invest the current term for dealing with the issues that [she] was elected to deal with, from here, the Knesset."

In response to Hotovely's nomination, Hanegbi thanked the prime minister for the trust vested in him and said he is "proud to responsibly promote the settlement enterprise during a time when the dream of applying sovereignty across the country is becoming a reality."