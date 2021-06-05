Tzohar drafts prayer in honor of children returning to synagogues

Tzohar, a religious organization focused on bridging the gaps between religious and secular Jews in Israel, released on Thursday a draft of a special prayer on the group made in honor of children returning to synagogues, as highlighted in a press release.

Children in Israel were barred from attending synagogue services due to government restrictions on gatherings. The prayer was composed by Rabbi Eyal Vered, a member of Tzohar's board, who noted the importance of children in synagogues.

"The return of the children to the synagogue is a moment of great joy. A Beit Knesset without children is like a beautiful and glorious place - but without light. That is why we're marking this moment as a significant step in our return to full community life,” Vered said.

The new prayer comes as life in Israel continues to return to routine following almost a year repeated lockdowns and restrictions on public events and gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

