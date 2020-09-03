UAE airline begins to sell tickets to Israeli citizens

The UAE's national airline, Etihad Airways, has begun selling tickets to Israeli citizens, Channel 13 reported. The tickets will be sold through an Israeli company called TAL Aviation to various destinations around the world, the Middle East and Asia among them. This comes after Israel and the UAE announced that they would normalize diplomatic relations between the two countries. The Israeli delegation, headed by National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, together with his American counterpart Robert O’Brien, White House Special Adviser Jared Kushner, and others, arrived on the first-ever direct flight by an Israeli airline from Israel to the UAE. The El Al plane, bearing an Israeli flag, was also the first-ever Israeli flight over Saudi Arabia.