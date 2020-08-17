The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
UAE businessman in talks with Israir to begin flights for tourists

Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor, one of the ten richest people in Dubai, called the normalization deal with Israel an "opportunity" for both tourists and businessmen.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 17, 2020 09:29
Israir
(photo credit: DAVIDI VARDI VIA THE PIKIWIKI - ISRAEL FREE IMAGE COLLECTION PROJECT/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
One of the UAE's richest businessmen is in talks with the Israeli airline Israir to begin flights for tourists between the countries, according to Channel 13.
Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor, one of the ten richest people in Dubai, called the normalization deal with Israel an "opportunity" for both tourists and businessmen.
"I have many friends from Israel. I met them in Budapest and we discussed mutual business," said Al-Habtoor to Channel 13. "This is a great decision by the leaders of the Israel and the leaders of the UAE. I can say that they really did something great. This is an opportunity for Israeli businessmen and tourists who want to visit because we have variety. This is a very rich country."
Al-Habtoor added that his company had begun initial discussion with the Israir concerning commercial flights and charter flights for tourists. "My team is conducting negotiations and I hope that we will reach an agreement that is good for both sides, for Israeli society and for Emirati society."
The Emirati businessman saw the normalization deal as an opportunity for Palestinian businessmen as well.
"I know the Palestinians, during the time of Yasser Arafat they wanted peace, but sometimes there's, I call it 'a theater play,' but it's a theater of losers, sadly," said Al-Habtoor to Channel 13. "I can promise that more than 70% of them want to work. I believe that there are many Palestinians or Arab Palestinians in Israel that are very rich and own property, businesses and they do great work. This is a work opportunity for them."
Al-Habtoor stressed that he doesn't believe that extremist Muslims will try and impact the deal as they are "already not in a position of power, they're weak and failing. The step being taken is very big and will really bring a significant change between our two countries, and soon additional countries will act like us."


