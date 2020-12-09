UAE 'red country' status vetoed for diplomatic needs

The Foreign Ministry vetoed turning the United Arab Emirates into a "red country" from which arrivals to Israel will have to enter quarantine, the ministry confirmed on Wednesday.The Health Ministry had decided to designate the UAE "red" earlier that day, due to the large gatherings of Israelis in Dubai in recent weeks. Israel established diplomatic relations with the Emirates in August, kicking off the Abraham Accords, which Bahrain and Sudan joined in the ensuing months.The Foreign Ministry blocked the Health Ministry's recommendation out of a concern that changing the UAE's status could hurt the burgeoning ties between the countries, stopping business conferences and other activities.Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi asked Health Minister Yuli Edelstein to consult with the Foreign Ministry before any future decisions are made about the UAE.Thousands of Israelis have traveled to the Gulf state, with tens of thousands more booking vacations. An estimated 70,000 Israelis plan to be in the Emirates during Hanukkah.Tourists entering the UAE must present a negative coronavirus test from the previous 72 hours and take another test upon arrival.
The Emirates, which has a population similar in size to that of Israel, conducted about 150,000 coronavirus tests on Tuesday and found 1,313 new cases – less than 1%.Israel conducted about 68,500 tests and found 1,719 new cases (2.5%) on the same day.