UK affirms ICC support after opposing war crimes suits against Israel

"We absolutely respect the independence of the International Criminal Court, and we do expect it to comply with its own mandate."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 21, 2021 21:33
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions session in London, Britain April 21, 2021. (photo credit: UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions session in London, Britain April 21, 2021.
(photo credit: UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The United Kingdom reaffirmed its support for the International Criminal Court after Prime Minister Borris Johnson issued an unusual statement against the ICC warm crimes probe into Israel's actions in Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem during the 2014 Gaza War.
"We absolutely respect the independence of the International Criminal Court, and we do expect it to comply with its own mandate," UK Minster for the Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly told the UK Parliament on Tuesday.
The "UK will remain a strong supporter of the ICC," he added.
His statement was in response to a question by Labour MP Wayne David, who later tweeted start Cleverly's comment was a "slap in the face" to Johnson.
The Palestinian Authority envoy to the UK Hussam Zoomlot interpreted Cleverly's statement as a rejection of Johnson's opposition to possible war crimes suites against Israel at the ICC.
"We appreciate the UK government's support of the ICC, no exceptions. We also appreciate the role of the opposition in clarifying matters. War crimes must be punished no matter who commits them," Zoomlot tweeted.
British Ambassador to Israel Neil Wagan addressed the issue with The Jerusalem Post on the Post's weekly podcast, which will be published later this week.
Wigan said his country was a strong ICC supporter adding that it respect the court and wants it to be successful.
"But as Prime Minister Johnson set out, we have had real concerns about how it is approaching the situation in Palestine, both from a jurisdictional point of view but also given our support for Israel.
"We have made that position public. The court has to have its independence to decide how it wants to address that. But we felt it was important to get that position out there publicly. It is very unusual, it is very rare that we comment publicly on an ICC issue, so this is an important statement for us," Wigen said.
Johnson has addressed the issue in a response to the Conservative Friends of Israel, affirming his support for the ICC independence.
"As a founding member of the ICC, we have been one of its strongest supporters and continue to respect the independence of the insinuations.
"We oppose the ICC’s investigation into the war crimes on Palestine. We do not accept that the ICC has jurisdiction in this instance, given that Israel is not a party to the Statue of Rome and Palestine is not a sovereign state. This investigation gives the impression of being a partial and prejudicial attack on a friend and ally of the UK’s."


