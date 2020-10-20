People wishing to enter Israel from the United Kingdom will have to endure 14-day isolation period once arriving in the country, according to the Health Ministry.Israel imposed the rule on the UK as Britain recorded 18,804 new cases of COVID-19, daily government statistics showed on Monday, up from the 16,982 reported the previous day. There were 80 deaths within 28 days, compared to 67 reported on Sunday. Britain is set to be listed as a red country starting October 23.The UK was on the green list of countries until recently, which meant those arriving did not have to self-isolate. However, the country has now been placed on the red list, where travelers must enter a 14-day quarantine upon their arrival in Israel.Britain now joins the list of 185 other countries and territories on Israel's red list. Whether from green or red countries, however, during this time foreign nationals are not allowed to enter Israel unless they are citizens or residents of the state or have special permissions by the Israeli government.The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said that those wishing to travel to Israel "should submit requests for permission to enter Israel to the Israeli Embassy in London" and those "eligible for entry... will need to complete an entry form." cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Those returning to the UK from Israel will also need to enter a 14-day isolation period.
Reuters contributed to this report.
