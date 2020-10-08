The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
UK PM Johnson: I've always been proud to be considered a friend of Israel

By CODY LEVINE  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 16:08
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside Downing Street in London, Britain September 5, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reaffirmed his support for Israel's long-term security in a statement to the Tory organization Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI), saying that his Government's commitment to Israel’s security “will be unshakable while I am prime minister,” according to the Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday.
The comments were made in a letter to the CFI's digital edition of Informed Magazine. The prime minister also recognized the difficult challenges both countries face in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in addition to noting the historic importance of the UAE-Israel deal, calling it an “extremely welcome development.”
Johnson added in his statement the hope for more breakthroughs in Israel relations with states in the Middle East.
 "I have always been proud to be considered a friend of Israel," Johnson said in the letter.
"From my first expeditions to Israel as a young man to my recent visits as Mayor and Foreign Secretary, I have always been struck by the ingenuity and fortitude of the Israeli people – and by the great achievements of the State of Israel in the face of ever-present threats and intimidation."
“The United Kingdom has always stood by Israel and its right to live as any nation should be able to do so, in peace and in security. Our commitment to Israel’s security will be unshakable while I am Prime Minister,” he noted.  
Regarding the recently signed deals between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, Johnson praised the normalization of relations, saying "Despite the challenges of current circumstances it has been extremely encouraging to see the exciting news of the normalization of relations between Israel and two other great friends of the UK."
In terms of UK-Israel relations, and the furthering of bilateral ties after Brexit, Johnson said that "As the UK forges a new role on the global stage outside the EU, I want us to continue to strengthen our bilateral relationship with Israel including in areas such as trade. And we will continue to work side by side with Israel in the fight against coronavirus, as we share information and insights on how to overcome this unprecedented challenge".
The prime minister also thanked the CFI for its role in promoting better Israel-UK ties: "CFI plays a vital role in making the case for Israel and in supporting the UK’s relationship with Israel."
"Thank you for all your great work, and for everything that you do for our Party – including all the tremendous support you provided last December to help us win an historic majority in the general election. Your efforts made a real difference in many key marginal seats – and with your ongoing support, our Conservative Government will deliver on the people’s priorities," Johnson concluded.


Tags Israel United Kingdom Boris Johnson Coronavirus COVID-19
