UK’s Gove in Israel to learn about post-COVID policy

UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove visited Israel on a fact-finding mission to see how the country is opening up from COVID-19 restrictions.Gove and Jonathan Van-Tam, one of England’s deputy Chief Medical Officers arrived in Israel on Monday night and met with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi the following morning. He is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.
The British minister plans to discuss the possibility of opening a travel corridor between his country and Israel for those who are vaccinated, as well as to learn about Israel’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout and lifting of limitations for those with the “Green Passport” certifying their immunity.Ashkenazi said “the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is a challenge facing the whole world. After dealing with the medical challenge, we must find ways to bring the economy on track as quickly as possible.The foreign minister said the UK and Israel plan to work together to recognize each other’s vaccination certificates and to allow tourists and businesspeople to travel between the countries, in light of their high vaccination rates.Ashkenazi also addressed the ongoing negotiations in Vienna for the US and Iran to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.The foreign minister asked Gove to relay his thanks to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for speaking out against the International Criminal Court investigation of alleged war crimes by Israel.
