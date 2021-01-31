Ultra-Orthodox IDF exemptions to remain in place after elections

Despite Defense Minister Benny Gantz’ s decision not to request a new extension from the High Court of Justice in which to pass a new ultra-Orthodox enlistment law, blanket military service exemptions will not automatically be cancelled.

The law for granting ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students exemptions is set to expire Sunday night at midnight.

Since the Knesset has been dissolved and new elections called, this would in theory mean that all such students would be liable to the military draft on Monday.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz refused last week to request a further extension from the court, meaning there is now no way to prevent the law from expiring.

But a clause in the Basic Law: Knesset stipulates that if a law expires within four months of the dissolution of the Knesset it shall remain into effect for three months after the election of a new Knesset.

Ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students of military age, between 18 and 24, will therefore not be subject to the draft come Monday morning.

In September 2017, the High Court of Justice struck down a law passed in 2015 granting blanket exemptions to ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students stating it was discriminatory and illegal.

It gave the government a year to pass a new law that would take definitive steps to increase the number of ultra-Orthodox men performing military service but after receiving an extension the government collapsed in December 2018 and the Knesset dissolved.

The country faced a cycle of three elections making it impossible to pass new legislation on the highly sensitive ultra-Orthodox enlistment issue, while the COVID-19 crisis and the outgoing government’s severe instability only contributed to this difficulty.

Due to these problems, the government made numerous requests from the High Court to extend its deadline to which the court acceded.

In November 2020 however, before the outgoing government collapsed, the court rejected the state’s request for a further extension and gave it a deadline of Jan. 31 to pass a new law.

Now that the Knesset has been dissolved again it cannot pass legislation until a new Knesset is elected.

Rabbi Uri Regev, director of the Hiddush religious pluralism organization said that despite the latest delay a new law requiring substantial increases to ultra-Orthodox legislation will eventually be passed.

“The blatant disregard for equality before the law over the military draft issue is so egregious that these games will not hold forever,” said Regev.

“The additional few months extension is a blot but the battle will continue and we and others will be fighting it.”