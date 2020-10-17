The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Umm el-Fahm resident abuses dog, viral video leads police to arrest him

The dog was treated and cared for by the relevant authorities.

By EVE YOUNG  
OCTOBER 17, 2020 17:43
Dog rescued in alleged abuse case in Umm el-Fahm (photo credit: COURTESY ISRAEL POLICE)
Dog rescued in alleged abuse case in Umm el-Fahm
(photo credit: COURTESY ISRAEL POLICE)
Israeli police arrested a resident of Umm el-Fahm Saturday morning who is suspected of abusing his dog, according to a police spokesperson.
Police began searching for the man after a video circulated that caused the police to suspect the 22-year-old. Police then located the man and took him to the police station in Umm el-Fahm for questioning.
Police located the dog in the Megiddo forest. The dog was treated and cared for by the relevant authorities.
The investigation is ongoing and police are expected to decide if it is necessary to ask the court to extend the man's arrest.
Just over a week ago, a man was arrested for dog abuse in Bat Yam after footage circulated online, as well. In that case, the video also is what led authorities to the suspect. The Bat Yam resident, a new immigrant from the United States, is suspected of abusing the dog to get back at his ex-girlfriend.
Tobias Siegal and Aaron Reich contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Police dogs abuse
