UN Ambassador Danny Danon: Abbas must talk with Israel, not threaten it

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas should hold negotiate a peace deal with Israel rather than threaten to cut security ties with it, Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said on Tuesday.“Mahmoud Abbas is failing the Palestinian people. Under his leadership, the PA continues to demonstrate its obstinance, now threatening to end security ties with Israel if we pursue applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, as per the Trump Administration's Vision for Peace,” said Danon. He spoke out after a PLO meeting in which Abbas spoke of cutting security ties with Israel and canceling all agreement with it in response to Israeli plans to annex the West Bank.“The decision to apply sovereignty will be made by Israel, and only Israel. As Prime Minister Menachem Begin said after extending Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, 'you can annex foreign land. You cannot annex your own country,'” Danon said."Abbas only has to do one thing: enter into direct negotiations with Israel. Instead, at this late hour, he continues to bluster and make threats. Ending ties with Israel will ultimately hurt the Palestinians far more than it harms Israel,” he added.Danon spoke in advance of the monthly meeting of the UN Security Council in New York.