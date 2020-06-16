The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

UN experts: Israel must be held accountable for annexation

The statement was immediately lauded by the Palestinians, including PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Saeb Erekat and the US-based international left-wing organization Human Rights Watch.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 16, 2020 17:25
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
Israeli annexation would be “a vision of a 21st century apartheid” that must be stopped with “accountability,” a group of 47 United Nations human rights experts stated on Tuesday, as they called on the international community to take action.
“Criticism without consequences will neither forestall annexation nor end the occupation,” they stated.
There is a “broad menu of accountability measures that have been widely and successfully applied by the UN Security Council in other international crises over the past 60 years,” the experts said.
Such measures should be selected with an eye to maintaining international law and human rights, the experts said, adding that it must “undo the annexations and bring the occupation and the conflict to a just and durable conclusion.”
The statement was immediately lauded by the Palestinians, including PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Saeb Erekat and the US-based international left-wing organization Human Rights Watch.
The statement “unequivocally links Israeli plans of annexation and apartheid with the responsibilities of the international community,” he tweeted.
Signatories to the statement said they regretted the US role in providing a supportive environment for Israeli annexation. According to US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, Israel may apply sovereignty to 30% of the West Bank.
“On many occasions over the past 75 years, the United States has played an important role in the advancement of global human rights. On this occasion, it should be ardently opposing the imminent breach of a fundamental principle of international law, rather than actively abetting its violation,” the UN experts said.
They explained that the “annexation of occupied territory is a serious violation of the Charter of the United Nations and the Geneva Conventions, and contrary to the fundamental rule affirmed many times by the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly that the acquisition of territory by war or force is inadmissible,” the experts said. 
Annexation is prohibited “precisely because it incites wars, economic devastation, political instability, systematic human rights abuses and widespread human suffering,” they added. In their statement they charged Israel with a long list of human rights violations against Palestinians during the 53-years after it imposed military rule on the West Bank in 1967.
These allegations included the right to self-determination, land confiscation, confiscation of natural resources, home demolitions, forcible population transfer, excessive use of force and torture, targeting of activists and journalists, detention of children, economic deprivation, restrictions on movement and discrimination based on ethnicity and nationality. 
Such “human rights violations would only intensify after annexation. What would be left of the West Bank would be a Palestinian Bantustan, islands of disconnected land completely surrounded by Israel and with no territorial connection to the outside world,” the experts said.
Among the experts who signed the statement was Michael Lynk, who is the UN’s special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories.
They spoke out as the UN Human Rights Council is ending its 43 sessions, which had been suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of that session the  47 member body is slated to approve five resolutions against Israel, including one that calls for an arms embargo against the Jewish state. 


Tags Israel West Bank Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Phenomenon of threats to Supreme Court Justices needs to be condemned By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Gone with the anti-racist winds By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jason Greenblatt Applying Israeli law in West Bank is not illegal By JASON GREENBLATT
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by