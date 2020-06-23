UN official: Mladenov didn't claim Ashkenazi is thwarting annexation

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov was not the source for the Army Radio story claiming that Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi was working behind the scenes to thwart Israel’s annexation plan, a UN official told The Jerusalem Post.According to Army Radio, a senior UN source said that Ashkenazi together with the Foreign Ministry was working behind the scenes to halt any annexation efforts. Mladenov is the most senior UN official stationed in Israel and the Palestinian territories. He is also the lead official in this region when it comes to issues regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. An official in his office clarified that “those comments were not made by the special coordinator [Mladenov].”The Army Radio report comes amid a split between Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with regard to the plan.Netanyahu wants to move forward with the full 30% allowed him under US President Donald Trump’s peace plan. Gantz wants to annex only a small area, preferably something in the blocs, with an eye toward quelling moderate Arab opposition. He also wants to execute any plan in coordination with the US and in dialogue with Israel’s neighbors.Gantz and Ashkenazi also appear to lack clear consensus between them, with Ashkenazi putting forward more objections than Gantz. Both Gantz and Ashkenazi have spoken of the importance of good relations with Jordan and Egypt. Jordan has warned that any annexation efforts would harm ties with Israel, including destroying the 1994 peace agreement between Israel and Jordan.