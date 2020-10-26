The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

UN Security Council must enforce settlement blacklist - UNHRC official

In February the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights published a list of 112 businesses which it concludes operate over the pre-1967 lines.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 26, 2020 14:35
Michael Lynk, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Palestinian territories, attends a session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 18, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)
Michael Lynk, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Palestinian territories, attends a session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 18, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) must enforce a settlement boycott by ensuring that the database of businesses operating over the pre-1967 lines can be used for enforcement action, special rapporteur Michael Lynk said in a written report he submitted to the General Assembly in New York.
“The UNSC should ensure that the database becomes a living tool, that it clarifies and broadens its mandate, and that it provide the database with sufficient resources so that its spotlight can properly identify the scope of all business involvement with the settlements and the occupation,” wrote Lynk in his annual report published over the weekend.
He is a Canadian legal expert who is the UN Human Rights Council special rapporteur for the human rights situation in the Palestinian territories.
In February of this year the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights published a list of 112 business entities – 94 domiciled in Israel and 18 in six other countries, which it has reasonable grounds to conclude operates over the pre-1967 lines.
These countries include the United States, Great Britain, France, the Netherlands, Thailand and Luxembourg.
The list gives a boost to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and operates as a warning to those companies that such business dealings could constitute a war crime.
Neither the High Commissioner’s office or the UNHRC which commissioned the list, have any enforcement power and the list is advisory only.
Lynk, however, has now asked the UN Security Council to enforce a boycott of Israeli areas over the pre-1967 lines in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.
Lynk called on states to boycott Israeli entities located over the pre-1967 lines, including banning Israeli goods from such areas.
He also urged nations “to discourage the promotion of tourism and emigration to the Israeli settlements.”
Israel has conducted a “cost free occupation,” Lynk wrote, adding that without consequences there is no incentive for Israel to withdraw from the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Golan.
“Without the development and application of comprehensive accountability measures by the international community against the Israeli occupation, it will continue well into the future,” Lynk wrote.
“It is well past time for the Council to lead the international community by drawing from its own precedents … and other modern sanctions regimes to honor its directions to end assistance to the settlements and to end the occupation,” Lynk said.
His proposal is based on his legal determination that Israeli hold on territory over the pre-1967 lines is illegal under international law. It’s a view that both Israel and the United States have rejected.
US President Donald Trump’s peace plan to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict would allow for Israel to retain most of Jerusalem and 30% of the West Bank. The US has separately recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
Lynk’s call comes as the Arab world has begun to embrace Israel, with the UAE and Bahrain signing normalization deals with Israel and Sudan agreeing to establish ties with the Jewish state irrespective of the status of the territories over the pre-1967 lines.


Tags Israel Golan Heights United Nations West Bank business Michael Lynk unhrc UNSC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Sudan deal encourages other Arab states to follow suit - analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The haredim within Israel’s democratic society - analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Kanievsky's actions close to organized civil disobedience campaign By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
2 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
3 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by