UN Security Council to hold open-door discussion on annexation

The United Nations Security Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss the ramifications of possible Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank. The meeting that was initially supposed to be held behind closed doors will now be public, people familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post.Both Israel and the Palestinian Authority will have a chance to present their position about Israel’s sovereignty during the discussion, as will members of the UNSC. The meeting will take place one week before July 1, the date in which Israel could start to promote the move according to the agreement between the Likud and Blue and White. “We have an ongoing dialogue with the international community, but it is imperative to note that any decision on that matter will be taken by the Israeli government, and not by anyone else,” said Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon. “The international criticism should focus on the Palestinians’ refusal to come to the table and negotiate with Israel.”During the discussion, Danon is expected to address the history of Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria. “Just as any other country cannot annex its own land, Israel cannot annex land that already belongs to her,” he plans to say, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Israeli ambassador will reject the opposition of Arab and European countries and will argue that the Palestinian have long refused to negotiate different proposals.