UN speaks of Temple Mount as solely Muslim site, ignores Jewish ties

Some 139 United Nations countries approved a resolution on Thursday that spoke of the Temple Mount solely as an Islamic holy site, by referencing it only by its Muslim name of al-Haram al-Sharif. It was one of seven pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel resolutions that the UN General Assembly's Fourth Committee in New York passed on Wednesday. moving their embassies to Jerusalem, our united and undivided capital,” Erdan said. This, as the Trump administration has increased its efforts to underscore the link between Israel to Jerusalem, which is the capital of the modern state and where the most holy of Jewish sites, the Jewish Temple had stood in Biblical times. “Unlike this chamber which is detached from reality, a growing number of nations are acknowledging that Jerusalem is the undeniable capital of the Jewish people and the Jewish state. As Minister of Public Security, I ensured that all religions had access to Jerusalem’s holy sites.The resolution that spoke of Jerusalem included language that referenced the link of all three monotheistic religions to Jerusalem. The resolution, in its language, spoke of Jerusalem as “occupied” only in reference to east Jerusalem. Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan told the committee that the resolution “completely ignores any link between the Jewish people and the Temple Mount – our holiest site. This is a disgrace. The audacious attempt to rewrite history will not change the indisputable fact that the Jewish connection to the city of Jerusalem dates back thousands of years. “They will also not change the fact that today, our connection to Jerusalem is stronger than ever. A growing number of countries are
No resolution passed here will change the eternal connection between the Jewish people and the holiest site of our faith – Har HaBayit, the Temple Mount," said Erdan, as he used the Hebrew word for the site. "For years the Palestinians have promoted language that includes only the Muslim term of "Haram al-Sharif" and purposely excludes the Jewish name - Temple Mount," Erdan said. He told UN member states that their "support has emboldened the Palestinians to not only deny the Jewish connection to these sites, but to deny Muslims access to them too, while threatening violence. By supporting these resolutions you share responsibility for this behavior," Erdan said. The resolution is the latest step in a long battle between Israel and Muslim nations with regard to the status of Jerusalem, particularly the Temple Mount, which is the third holiest site in Islam.