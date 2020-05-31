UN to warn donor parley of PA economic collapse, annexation violence

The Palestinian Authority faces economic collapse due to COVID-19 and potential violence caused by Israeli annexation attempts, the UN plans to say during a virtual donor parley on Monday.“Any move by Israel to annex parts of the occupied West Bank or any Palestinian withdrawal from bilateral agreements would dramatically shift local dynamics and most likely trigger conflict and instability in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip,” the office of the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO) said Sunday in a statement to the media. The Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC), which helps oversee the allocation of donor funding to the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, will hold the virtual conference on Monday.The 15-member committee, chaired by Norway, includes representation by Israel, the Palestinians and the Quartet, composed of the United Nations, the European Union, the United States and Russia.The AHLC meets twice a year in the fall and spring. This year’s spring meeting was delayed due to the pandemic.UNSCO said the combination of COVID-19 and Israeli annexation plans had created a particularly perilous situation.“An Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank would also call into the question the purpose of the AHLC and the engagement of its members in support of Palestinian institution building,” UNESCO said in a report.It called on the on the international community “to do what it can to help the Palestinian economy survive the challenge of the COVID-19 crisis… Different and bolder action is required to avert economic collapse; all actors – Israel, the Palestinian government, international donors, the private sector and others – must mobilize and deploy vast resources to address the COVID-19 emergency.” UNESCO said.