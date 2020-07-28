The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Under COVID-19, Israel must see 'the world is Red', aviation official says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked Transportation Minister Miri Regev to offer an outline to allow the resumption of flights to Greece, Cyprus.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 28, 2020 13:26
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
Flights to and from Israel were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic as Israel limited the influx of foreign visitors in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. Due to the high infection rate in the country, some nations currently refuse to allow Israelis in as they are deemed to be coming from a “Red” state. 
Despite this, 17,000 ultra-Orthodox students would be allowed to enter the country, even if they are not Israeli citizens to study in religious schools. They would be quarantined for two weeks like anyone else entering the country, and would learn in groups of six during that time.  
Many Israelis and Jewish people who live overseas visit Israel during the Jewish holidays. The Jewish New Year will fall on September 30; it is as yet unknown what policies will be introduced ahead of that date. 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked Transportation Minister Miri Regev to suggest a plan to resume flights between Israel, Greece, Cyprus and other “Green” states, meaning states with a low coronavirus infection rate, on Sunday. 
Pending approval from the Health Ministry, the plan would reduce the two-week quarantine period now requested of Israelis returning from Green states to just five days. Regev’s plan, if approved, will allow Israelis to enjoy some of the remaining summertime abroad. 
“This whole model of seeing countries as red, yellow or green is no longer valid: The whole world is red,” an official in the field of aviation told The Jerusalem Post under condition of anonymity. “You depart to one country, and by the time you land it reports an outbreak. You go on vacation and, on the beach, you sit next to a person who arrived from a red state. He just coughed – what are you supposed to do?” 
Instead, the official suggested a universal policy composed of checks done 72 hours before flights at the country of origin and a check done upon landing at destination. 
“Jordan built a lab at Allenby Checkpoint which offers a check at the cost of roughly $100,” he said. “They ask you for your phone number and trust you to stick to the health instructions in the 24-hours it will take them to get back to you to say if you’re healthy or not.” 
The official warned that an innovative approach to insurance will also be needed to avoid people becoming sick, for example in Israel, and become a burden on health services outside their home countries.   
The Health Ministry, he said, objects as scientists warn of the upcoming winter and the unknown effect of COVID-19 combined with seasonal flu.
“Even if a vaccine is created today,” he said, “it will take several years to inoculate the world population on the needed scale. What will you do during these years?”
He pointed to the Frankfurt airport, which reported roughly 600,000 passengers passing through in June instead of the usual figure of seven million, as the kind of damage the industry is now facing. 
“Ghost Flights,” he told the Post, meaning flights that depart with few passengers, became common as they “keep pilots in the air and save the cost of compensating passengers for tickets.”
Usually done by low-cost airlines, ghost flights mean passengers can’t ask for their money back because the flight departed. If they opted out because of health concerns, or for not wanting to spend two weeks in quarantine, that was their decision. 
El Al seeks to secure a $250 million loan from the Finance Ministry to reimburse clients for cancelled flights; its debt is roughly $300 million.


Tags Israel travel aviation Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wanted: Leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by