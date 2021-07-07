Undercover president: Rivlin moved around unnoticed thanks to Shin Bet

The Shin Bet released a photo of the president disguised with a beard, wig and large coat while accompanied by a number of Shin Bet agents.

"For a few hours, the president enjoyed absolute anonymity alongside Shin Bet operatives, who are well trained in covert work for 'protecting and not being seen,'" said the security agency on Wednesday.

As Rivlin prepares to leave office on Wednesday, the Shin Bet thanked the president for years of substantial action for the sake of the State of Israel.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}