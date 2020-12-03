UNGA approves five anti-Israel resolutions, but Palestinians lose votes



The resolutions are part of a package of close to 20 such texts that the UNGA passes annually. No other country has so many resolutions leveled against it.



Palestinians enjoy an automatic majority at the UNGA, so Israel often measures success there in small doses, counting each country that swings in its direction as a win.



Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan thanked the countries that changed their voting pattern in favor of Israel on Wednesday.



“These countries have sent a clear message on discrimination against Israel at the UN,” Erdan said



“No other country in the world faces such discrimination in the UN and it is time for more UN members to join our struggle to challenge the organization’s anti-Israel agenda," he said.



“Countries that supported Israel today have understood that this package of resolutions does nothing to forward peace but serves instead to entrench the Palestinian’s rejectionist position and deepen the conflict,” Erdan said.



One of the resolutions passed on Wednesday condemned Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967, and annexed in 1981.



The plenum of 193 nations called on Israel to withdraw from the Golan Heights, despite the civil war that continues to rage in Syria. The resolution passed 88-9, with 62 abstentions. Last year, the same resolution was approved 91-9, with 65 abstentions.

The other four resolutions focused on the Palestinians.



A resolution that warned Israel against making changes in There were also three resolutions that affirm the work of UN Committees operating on behalf of the Palestinians. A resolution that warned Israel against making changes in east Jerusalem and affirmed the illegality of West Bank annexation was approved 145-7, with nine abstentions. Last year that same resolution, entitled a “Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine,” was approved 145-7, with nine abstentions.There were also three resolutions that affirm the work of UN Committees operating on behalf of the Palestinians.



Out of those, “Division for Palestinian Rights of the Secretariat,” received only 82 votes, with 25 opponents and 53 countries abstaining. Last year, the vote was 87-23, with 54 abstentions.



A resolution in support of the Committee for the Exercise of the inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, passed the plenum 92-17, with 54 abstentions. Last year it was approved by 92-13, with 61 abstentions.



Lastly, the “Special Information program on the question of Palestine,” which passed 142-8, with 11 abstentions, marked a small drop from 2019 when the text was approved 144-8, with 14 abstentions.



Israel’s ambassador charged that these three committees promote “anti-Israel bias.” He added that the “existence of those UN committees is a further stain on this institution's reputation. … Funding propaganda against a member state – is not only outrageous and shameful, it is a flagrant misuse of valuable UN resources. Those resources should be used to save lives, not to perpetuate a conflict.”



A Palestinian representative said the passage of the texts showed that support for her people remained strong. She took issue with Erdan’s “flip” and “offensive” comments, including one where he accused the UNGA of being “detached from reality.”



"On the contrary, what was discussed today in this debate is the reality. What was discussed today are not so called 'Palestinian talking points.' These are the international talking points," she said. "This is the international consensus, that Israel the occupying power continues to object, obstruct, to deny, to belittle and to attempt futilely to destroy."

Israel has gotten “accustomed to violating the law with zero consequences,” she added. “Only accountability can change this miserable situation and give hope for a future of justice and peace...The hypocritical and degrading claim by the Israeli representative that this institution’s approach has failed perhaps should highlight even more the need or concrete actions by states to implement the resolutions adopted by the UNGA to ensure accountability.”

