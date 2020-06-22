UNHRC condemns Israeli annexation plans, calls for report on its impact

The United Nations Human Rights Council condemned pending Israeli annexation plans, even as it approved the annual settlements resolution with a 36-2 vote and nine abstentions, as it wrapped up its 43rd session in Geneva on Monday.It also called on UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to compile a report on the impact of annexation, to be delivered at the UNHRC's 46th session next March.database of businesses operating in Jewish areas located over the pre-1967 lines, continued to call for a boycott of such businesses and to warn that those who engaged in such activity were liable to be penalized under international law.The text also expressed its concern over settler violence and called for the confiscation of settler arms. The settlements resolution was one of five pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli texts the 47-member UNHRC approved during its 43rd session. Israel was the only country against which such a high number of resolutions were leveled. Four were approved Monday and one was passed on Friday with regard to accountability, which included a call for an arms embargo.Only six other countries had resolutions in their name with respect to human rights issues, and in each case it was a singular resolution. Not all of those texts were condemnations. This included; Iran, Syria, South Sudan, Myanmar, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Nicaragua. PLO Ambassador Ibrahim Khraishi called on the international community to take a strong stand against Israeli annexation plans. According to the US peace plan, Israel can annex 30% of the West Bank including the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea.“It’s a circus that we are witnessing in the US. It seems as if the US is deciding the fate of the Palestinian people without referring to international resolutions," Khraishi stated. "[US President Donald] Trump is giving free rein to Israel and saying more or less, ‘you can annex these areas. “We have to, sooner or later, stop this situation,” he added. The Palestinian envoy linked the situation of the Palestinians with the Black Lives Matter movement in the US. Khraishi accused Israel of crimes against humanity and accused Israel of “exploiting” the Holocaust for its own political gain. He added that Israel had brought Jews from outside of Israel to displace Palestinians.Australia and the Marshall Islands were the only two countries to reject all five of the resolutions. Countries that abstained from the settlements resolution were: Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cameroon, the Czech Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Slovenia, Togo and Ukraine.Of the 36 countries that approved the measures, five were European: Denmark, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain.The vote on the settlements resolution and three others that took place Monday occurred under Agenda Item 7. The UNHRC at every session is mandated to debate alleged Israeli human rights abuses under this agenda item. No other country has a such a mandate.Australia’s Ambassador Sally Mansfield said that her country was opposed to “biased” and “one-sided resolutions.” She added that no where was this bias more apparent that in the existence of Item 7, which damages the credibility of the council.“Our vote against theses resolutions represents a vote against the disproportionate focus that holds Israel to a higher degree of scrutiny than any other state,” Mansfield said. Czech Ambassador Petr Gajdusek called for the UNHRC to remove Item 7 from its agenda. It also opposed the UNHRC call for a report on annexation, noting that the body should seek a more appropriate response that would occur in real time.The resolution on alleged Israeli human rights abuses in the Palestinian territories passed overwhelmingly at 42-2 with three abstentions. The three abstentions were Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Togo.The resolution affirming the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination also passed overwhelmingly at 43-2 with two abstentions. The two abstentions were Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.The Resolution condemning Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights passed 26-17, with four abstentions. Those who opposed the measure were: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Marshall Islands, Netherlands, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Slovakia, Spain, Togo and Ukraine.Those who abstained were Cameron, Congo, Fiji and the Philippines.“We have to stand firm and say ‘no’ to what Israel and America are doing in this area. It is flagrantly denying rights and flying in the face of international law,” PLO Ambassador Ibrahim Khraishi told the UNHRC.The controversial settlements resolution, which has been used in past years to call for the creation of a