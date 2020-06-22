The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

UNHRC condemns Israeli annexation plans, calls for report on its impact

“We have to stand firm and say ‘no’ to what Israel and America are doing in this area,” PLO Ambassador Ibrahim Khraishi said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 22, 2020 23:34
Voting board for the resolution on Palestinian self determination. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Voting board for the resolution on Palestinian self determination.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The United Nations Human Rights Council condemned pending Israeli annexation plans, even as it approved the annual settlements resolution with a 36-2 vote and nine abstentions, as it wrapped up its 43rd session in Geneva on Monday.
It also called on UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to compile a report on the impact of annexation, to be delivered at the UNHRC's 46th session next March.
“We have to stand firm and say ‘no’ to what Israel and America are doing in this area. It is flagrantly denying rights and flying in the face of international law,” PLO Ambassador Ibrahim Khraishi told the UNHRC.
The controversial settlements resolution, which has been used in past years to call for the creation of a database of businesses operating in Jewish areas located over the pre-1967 lines, continued to call for a boycott of such businesses and to warn that those who engaged in such activity were liable to be penalized under international law.
The text also expressed its concern over settler violence and called for the confiscation of settler arms.
The settlements resolution was one of five pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli texts the 47-member UNHRC approved during its 43rd session.
Israel was the only country against which such a high number of resolutions were leveled. Four were approved Monday and one was passed on Friday with regard to accountability, which included a call for an arms embargo.
Only six other countries had resolutions in their name with respect to human rights issues, and in each case it was a singular resolution. Not all of those texts were condemnations. This included; Iran, Syria, South Sudan, Myanmar, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Nicaragua.
PLO Ambassador Ibrahim Khraishi called on the international community to take a strong stand against Israeli annexation plans. According to the US peace plan, Israel can annex 30% of the West Bank including the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea.
“It’s a circus that we are witnessing in the US. It seems as if the US is deciding the fate of the Palestinian people without referring to international resolutions," Khraishi stated. "[US President Donald] Trump is giving free rein to Israel and saying more or less, ‘you can annex these areas.
“We have to, sooner or later, stop this situation,” he added.
The Palestinian envoy linked the situation of the Palestinians with the Black Lives Matter movement in the US.
Khraishi accused Israel of crimes against humanity and accused Israel of “exploiting” the Holocaust for its own political gain. He added that Israel had brought Jews from outside of Israel to displace Palestinians.
Australia and the Marshall Islands were the only two countries to reject all five of the resolutions. Countries that abstained from the settlements resolution were: Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cameroon, the Czech Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Slovenia, Togo and Ukraine.
Of the 36 countries that approved the measures, five were European: Denmark, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain.
The vote on the settlements resolution and three others that took place Monday occurred under Agenda Item 7. The UNHRC at every session is mandated to debate alleged Israeli human rights abuses under this agenda item. No other country has a such a mandate.
Australia’s Ambassador Sally Mansfield said that her country was opposed to “biased” and “one-sided resolutions.” She added that no where was this bias more apparent that in the existence of Item 7,  which damages the credibility of the council.
“Our vote against theses resolutions represents a vote against the disproportionate focus that holds Israel to a higher degree of scrutiny than any other state,” Mansfield said.
Czech Ambassador Petr Gajdusek called for the UNHRC to remove Item 7 from its agenda. It also opposed the UNHRC call for a report on annexation, noting that the body should seek a more appropriate response that would occur in real time.
The resolution on alleged Israeli human rights abuses in the Palestinian territories passed overwhelmingly at 42-2 with three abstentions. The three abstentions were Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Togo.
The resolution affirming the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination also passed overwhelmingly at 43-2 with two abstentions. The two abstentions were Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The Resolution condemning Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights passed 26-17, with four abstentions.
Those who opposed the measure were: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Marshall Islands, Netherlands, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Slovakia, Spain, Togo and Ukraine.
Those who abstained were Cameron, Congo, Fiji and the Philippines.


Tags United Nations Human Rights Council Israel Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Brazen coalition: The contrast between the government and the public By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Confronting apartheid of the heart – opinion By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Jeff Barak What’s the rush? By JEFF BARAK
Eric Mandel The case for the status quo in Judea and Samaria By ERIC R. MANDEL
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by