The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

UNHRC members call for annual updates to settlement black list

The list was presented to the UNHCR on Monday, following a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 15, 2020 22:51
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. Geneva, Switzerland June 15, 2020 (photo credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/POOL VIA REUTERS)
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. Geneva, Switzerland June 15, 2020
(photo credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/POOL VIA REUTERS)
The UN database of companies doing business in Jewish areas beyond the pre-1967 lines — including East Jerusalem, the Golan and the West Bank — should be updated annually, UN Human Rights Council members said on Monday.
The controversial database of 112 businesses, which Israel has dubbed the “black list,” was first published in February. The suspension of the UNHRC’s 43rd session in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic prevented its presentation to the council.
That session was resumed Monday, with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet telling the 47 UNHRC members of its publication during the Agenda Item 7 debate, and providing a plan for an annual update of the list.
The council should “establish a group of independent experts, with a time-bound mandate, to report directly to the council for that purpose,” Bachelet said, adding that the initial resolutions which created the database should also be annually updated. The Palestinian Authority and a number of UNHRC member states echoed that call during Monday's meeting.
The UNHRC has argued the list is needed so that businesses are made aware that they are engaging in activity which the council holds is illegal under international law, and which could be deemed by that law to be criminal activity.
Israel has argued that the activity is legal, that the list helps the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement boycott Israel, and that it is part of the council’s long-standing bias against the Jewish state.
It has further pointed to the entire Agenda Item 7 debate as another example of that bias.
Alleged human rights allegations against all UN member states are debated at each UNHRC session under Agenda Item 4. Only Israel has a standing place on the agenda, Item 7, dedicated to its alleged human rights abuses against the Palestinians.
Israel’s claim of bias with regard to Agenda Item 7 has gained steam over the last several years, with many of the European countries opting not to speak during the Agenda Item 7. In this session only Luxembourg, Ireland and Switzerland spoke.
Qatar said Agenda Item 7 was needed to help council members hold Israel accountable for its actions.


Tags Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement blacklist UNHCR
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Phenomenon of threats to Supreme Court Justices needs to be condemned By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Gone with the anti-racist winds By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joel C. Rosenberg Will American Evangelicals support immediate annexation? By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Jason Greenblatt Applying Israeli law in West Bank is not illegal By JASON GREENBLATT
Amotz Asa-El Likud’s last temptation – calling early elections after High Court ruling By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
4 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
5 Netanyahu ‘pulls emergency brake’ as coronavirus cases spike
Israeli prime minister Benjamin and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz lead the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on June 7, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by