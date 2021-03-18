The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UNHRC strengthens call for arms embargo against Israel

This is the four year in a row that the UNHRC has dealt with the issue.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MARCH 18, 2021 18:53
The United Nations Human Rights Council is expected to vote Monday on a resolution that strengthens the call for an arms embargo against Israel over fears of human rights violations.
This is the four year in a row that the UNHRC has dealt with the issue. It has gained steam with an expanded reference his year, just as the International Criminal Court probes the possibility that war crimes suits could be brought against Israelis for their actions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem and their military actions in Gaza.
The text, known as the accountability resolution, calls for all UN member states to “refrain from transferring arms [to Israel] when, in accordance with applicable national procedures and international obligations and standards, they assess that there is a clear risk that such arms might be used to commit or facilitate serious violations or abuses of international human rights law or serious violations of international humanitarian law.”
Monday’s vote that will be held toward the end of the 46th session in Geneva, will be followed Tuesday by votes on Palestinian right to self-determination, boycott of settlement activity and a call for Israel to withdraw from the Golan Heights.
It’s a smaller list of resolutions on Israel than last year, when five such texts were approved. Only three of the four resolutions in the 46th session will be dealt under Agenda Item 7, which is a standing item under which the UNSC is mandated to debate alleged Israeli human rights violations at every session. Israel is the only country against whom other eis such a mandate. 
The UNHRC meets three times a year, but resolutions on Israel are approved only at its March session, where there is both a debate, held in Geneva Thursday, and a votes on the resolutions next week.
At the meeting Thursday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet said her office had prepared three reports on Israeli activity against Palestinians for the 46th session, which covered the period of Nov. 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020.
Her office, Bachelet said, found “persisting serious concerns of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force against Palestinians. In the vast majority of cases monitored and documented by my Office, Palestinians were killed or injured while appearing to pose no imminent threat of death or serious injury. In the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.”
She added that “in the vast majority of cases monitored and documented by my Office, Palestinians were killed or injured while appearing to pose no imminent threat of death or serious injury. In the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.” Bachelet also spoke out against rising incidents of settler violence against Palestinians, including vandalism. 
She also took the Palestinian Authority and what the referenced as the “de facto” authorities in Gaza, otherwise known as Hamas, for human rights violations against their own people. But she did not condemn any Palestinian violence against Israel. 
Israel refused to participate in the Agenda Item 7 debate. But while it occurred the Foreign Ministry tweeted tweeted a call for Item 7 to be abolished.
Meirav Shachar, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN in Geneva, told The Jerusalem Post that the “obsessive concentration” on Israel, was expressed by the continued presence of Item 7, which she said was a “stain on the UNHRC.”
As “long as Item 7 exists the council can not deal with Israel in an impartial way,” Shachar said, adding that the continued presence of Item 7, was the collective failure of the entire UN to ensure impartiality.
Israel's campaign against Agenda Item 7, has gained subtle support among European and western countries. On Thursday lost of those countries did not participate in the debate. Only Ireland and Luxembourg took the floor.
The Palestinians maintain majority support at the 47-member UNHRC, but European and western states have increasingly expressed concern about the number of resolutions against Israel and the ways in which the texts duplicate each other.
With an eye toward soliciting Western and European approval for the resolutions, the text that calls for the arms embargo was moved both for the purposes of debate and vote to Agenda Item 2, and merged with another annual resolution on general allegations of Israeli human rights abuses against Palestinians. 
This is not the only forum where such texts are passed. The UN General assembly also approves some 20 resolutions against Israel annually. For both bodies it is the largest amount of texts condemning any single country. 
The UNHRC in this session will consider human rights violations in only six other countries — North Korea, Myanmar, Nicaragua, South Sudan, Iran and Syria — and each case, the matter was dealt with only once. 


Tags Israel Palestinian Authority Palestinian UNHCR
