United Airlines to launch Tel Aviv-Chicago route in September

United Airlines said on Monday it was further expanding its international schedule in September by adding new nonstop flights between Chicago and Tel Aviv. The new direct charter route will be introduced in September of this year. "We are proud of this announcement which is reflected in the company's expanding flight schedule and looking forward to offering our customers more flight options that will connect Israel and the United States," said United Airlines Israel CEO Avi Friedman.The scheduled service will include six flights per week, three arriving and three departing. The flights will depart from Tel Aviv en route to Chicago O'Hare Internation Airport on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Return flights are scheduled for Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.All flights will use United's new Dreamliner 787-9s."Throughout 2020, United has been the only carrier to maintain continuous daily service between the US and Australia as well as the U.S. and Israel,” said United's vice president of International Network and Alliances Patrick Quayle. “As we continue rebuilding our international network, we look forward to offering customers more opportunities to travel between the US and Hong Kong, Sydney and Tel Aviv.” In addition to the Chicago-Tel Aviv route, United added that they will be adding three flights to the New York-Tel Aviv route, starting in August - making a total of 10 flights per week between the Big Apple and the White City.The direct line to Washington, DC is planned to resume in October. The San Francisco-Tel Aviv route is intended to pick back up tomorrow.“We are happy to announce the resumption of the Tel Aviv-San Francisco line, which is particularly significant for the tech and business sectors,” said Friedman, according to CTech. “As always we are proud to offer direct, convenient, and high-quality service to our passengers traveling to the West coast of the U.S. alongside maintaining the aviation industry’s highest standards of cleanliness for their safety.”