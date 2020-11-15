United Hatzalah ambulance shot while responding to call

A bullet hole is seen on the exterior of a United Hatzalah ambulance, which was shot near Jatt. (Photo credit: United Hatzalah)

A bullet hole is seen in the interior of a United Hatzalah ambulance, which was shot near Jatt. (Photo credit: United Hatzalah)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}