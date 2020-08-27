The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Uniting through the IDF: The volunteers who ‘contribute’ themselves

Chapter after chapter, one gets the clear message that Werner really loves the Sar-El organization, loves the work and loves being able to contribute to Israel in this way.

By Rivkah Lambert Adler  
AUGUST 27, 2020 15:18
IDF SOLDIERS attend a Tel Aviv event last year. The Sar-El program’s army volunteers tend to be both older and from foreign countries (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
IDF SOLDIERS attend a Tel Aviv event last year. The Sar-El program’s army volunteers tend to be both older and from foreign countries
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Mark Werner is a retired attorney, living in Raleigh, North Carolina. During 18 of the past 18 years, he has devoted a few weeks to volunteering on military bases around Israel with Sar-El. A Passion for Israel: Adventures of a Sar-El Volunteer is his newest book, detailing his volunteer experiences from 2006 through 2019.
Each year gets its own chapter, and the reader is treated to very full descriptions of the good and bad of each base, the soldiers who are assigned to work with them and the personality quirks of the more colorful of Werner’s co-volunteers.
He writes often about the madrichim and madrichot – the soldiers who assign the volunteers their tasks and supervise their work. Some are beloved by the Sar-El volunteers. Others not so much.
Sometimes the stories he shares are astonishingly touching. This story from 2007 is a highlight.
At the end of a special Sar-El program in Jerusalem, attended by 1,500 people affiliated with the program, there were awards given to outstanding volunteers and to madrichim whose army service was coming to an end. For most of the soldiers, their parents were in attendance to see their children receive their service award.
Larissa, one of the award recipients, came to Israel from Russia to serve in the army as a lone soldier. As she was called up to receive her award, she was, “handed a cell phone so she could speak to her mother in Russia whom she had not seen in two years.
“I can’t hear her,” she said.
“The awards officer responded: ‘Then turn around.’
“Larissa’s mother walked out of the darkness of the back of the stage. Everyone in the audience could hear Larissa shriek as she rushed to her mother and hugged her, not letting her go… There was not a dry eye in the audience, especially among the madrichot.”
Werner paints the relationships between the volunteers and the soldiers warmly.
“The camaraderie of living together with the soldiers is hard to describe… The soldiers worked with us during the day and at night generally seemed to appreciate having us around for reasons of our friendliness and to break the monotony of their routine. This included the Druze who mixed freely with everyone else and, like the rest of the soldiers, went out of their way to be friendly towards us.”
Chapter after chapter, one gets the clear message that Werner really loves the Sar-El organization, loves the work and loves being able to contribute to Israel in this way. Based on this speech given by a soldier to the Sar-El volunteers on the Shomera Base in 2009, it appears that the affection is mutual.
“We know that you pay your way to come here to work on army bases and we appreciate how hard you work. All of the soldiers here know about you Sar-El volunteers. And you have helped to change our thinking… Through Sar-El we have learned there are people from many countries, not just the United States, who are friends of Israel and that makes us feel great. My bunkmate here cannot speak a word of English, but he wants me to say to you: ‘Thank you. We love you.’”
Sar-El was created in 1983 by General Aharon Davidi and has brought over 150,000 volunteers from 35 different countries to contribute their time to Israel.
A Passion for Israel: Adventures of a Sar-El Volunteer is 466 pages of detailed descriptions of the joys and challenges of being an American Jew who travels halfway across the world to don an olive green uniform and sweat (or freeze) while doing physically demanding, but not particularly intellectually challenging, volunteer work on an Israeli army base 10,000 kilometers from home.
Those who have volunteered for Sar-El themselves will certainly devour the meticulously documented descriptions, reliving their own days in green. Those who have affection for army culture will revel in the many army stories Werner retells. And those who simply love Israel will be moved by the devotion of one man who serves his adopted country faithfully, year after year.
The writer is editor of Ten from the Nations: Torah Awakening among Non-Jews as well as a writer, book reviewer, blogger and adult educator specializing in Jewish content.
A PASSION FOR ISRAEL
By Mark Werner
Gefen
466 pages; $28.89


Tags Israel IDF book review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pompeo is a great friend to the State of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy A quarantine reading list for the gap year By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Hezbollah’s genocidal chemicals ignite Lebanon By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Israeli rape victims need to know: You’re not to blame, you’re not alone By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by