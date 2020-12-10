Unvaccinated 7-month-old hospitalized with infection

Mika, a 7-month-old infant who never received the standard vaccinations offered to infants in Israel, was hospitalized with a life-threatening infection that would most likely have been prevented by a vaccine, said a Sourasky Medical Center spokesperson.Mika was brought to the Dana-Dwek Children’s Hospital with a high fever and a bulging fontanelle, possible symptoms of meningitis. Her condition worsened while in the hospital, and she was admitted to the children's intensive care unit. "The infant was in life-threatening condition, she had a high fever, was apathetic and overly-drowsy when she reached us," said Director of the Pediatric Intensive Care unit, Dr. Efraim Sadot, who went on to explain that she was diagnosed with an infection and treated with antibiotics. Mika's parents explained their choice not to vaccinate and the realization that they had made a mistake saying that they had "believed that the body has the ability to heal itself naturally and without medications or chemicals." After realizing that Mika could have died from the infection they called on all parents to vaccinate their children saying, "believe us, it is life-saving."Mika's condition improved, and she will likely be released from the hospital in the next few days."I call on all parents who did not vaccinate their children to go back and vaccinate, and for those who are against vaccinations to sober up and vaccinate," said Prof. Galia Grisaru, director of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases service.
