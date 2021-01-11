Outgoing US Ambassador David Friedman honored at farewell party

"I am happy to host Ambassador David Friedman for a special meeting," said Zvi Hauser, chairman of the committee. "This meeting is not a routine event here in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. It seems to me that it's even a unique and rare event, but the ambassador is also unique and rare. In Jerusalem, not only will we hear but also say thank you, and we will acknowledge the good of an extraordinary contribution to strengthening and strengthening the ties between the United States and the State of Israel."

Hauser added that Friedman was given the office of "fulfilling the dreams of all of us, changing historical distortions, and actually realizing the traditional position of the United States and its historical vision that the capital of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel is Jerusalem."

The committee chairman referred to the ambassador as a partner in the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and the Abraham Accords, "which establish the paradigm shift that took place in the Middle East a decade after the so-called 'Arab Spring' - the real recognition that Israel is not the problem of the Middle East, rather Israel is a key component in solving the region's problems."

"The Abraham Accords are the result of a stubborn American policy of recognizing the right of the Jewish people to self-determination and renewing their sovereignty in peace and security, and for all these and many other things we thank you," said Hauser. "You will surely not forget the fascinating years you spent here in Israel. You will certainly not forget the fascinating years you spent here in Israel, just as all Israeli citizens will never forget it."

Friedman thanked Hauser and Knesset Speaker Levin and all the members of Knesset for their work with him and their American counterparts.

"I’m leaving my post in nine days, and it’s flown by. I can’t believe it’s been almost four years since I’ve had this post," said Friedman. "It’s been more than four years since I was nominated and as they say in Tehilim (Psalms), elef shanim ke’ayin, a thousand years go by like a flash. I would say here, four years went by like a flash, it just went by so quickly. And I think that’s a testament to how exciting, riveting and also enjoyable the job was. It went very fast. You’re enjoying what you’re doing, and you’re busy, and time flies, and it sure did."

We’ve had an extraordinary relationship, all of us, from the President of the United States with the prime minister, to the cabinet secretaries, secretaries of the United States, and their counterparts, the ministers in the cabinet here, to all the military and intelligence personnel who don’t appear in public, but who I’ve had the privilege of sitting with. But what an experience to sit in a room with the leaders of the Israeli Defense Forces and the American armed forces and see the relationship, the deep respect that you have for each other," added the ambassador.

"We have such great mutual respect, admiration and really affection for each other. And I think everybody here and everybody in both countries worked so hard to advance our mutual interests of freedom, of justice, of democracy and also of faith," said Friedman. "I think we succeeded in strengthening the US Israel relationship. We succeeded together and making it stronger than ever before, making our nations more secure, more peaceful and more prosperous."

Friedman added that while the recognition of sovereignty over the Golan Heights and the issue of the legality of the settlements were both important, he felt that the most important achievement was the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"I believe that the Abraham Accords beginning with the Emirates and Bahrain and then Sudan and Kosovo and Morocco, people don’t mention Kosovo, but it’s also another Muslim country. So it’s, what, five, five nations? I think all of that is a function in large respect of other nations seeing the relationship that the United States had with Israel, seeing how the United States could be trusted to be a partner, and they also wanted to be partners with the United States, and they saw that the road to that partnership went through Israel," said Friedman.

Friedman stated that serving as the US ambassador to Israel "has been the honor of my life. And it’s an honor made far more meaningful by the many, many friendships that I have made with so many new Israeli government, including all of the people here."

"As one who was born and raised in the diaspora, the son of a rabbi, I can tell you that the future of the Jewish people is in your hands. Israel is responsible at this point for the future of the Jewish people and the future of Judaism," said Friedman. "You know, if you look back and think about it. And I’d like to think about some stark numbers. There were 18 million Jews in 1941. There were 12 million Jews in 1945. Now there are only about 15 million Jews. So we’ve not recovered from the Holocaust. But at the same time, the State of Israel had about 600,000 Jews in 1948. Now it has almost seven million. So the entirety, if you will, of the growth of the Jewish world has been here in the State of Israel. And that trend shows no signs of change. You have the responsibilities in your hands to protect the Jewish people and to protect Judaism. And I know you’re up to the challenge, but it is a very sobering challenge."

"So I will conclude with the words that the Prophet Samuel said to King Saul in the aftermath of the debacle with King Agog, he said: Netzah Yisrael lo yeshaker. (the Glory of Israel does not deceive) And I pray that the strength of Israel will always endure," concluded Friedman.

