US Embassy in Israel to allow limited in-person appointments amid COVID

Those seeking the consular services of the US Embassy in Jerusalem and in Tel Aviv will be able to do so free of charge, according to the embassy website.Services such as Passport, Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) and Federal Benefits (Social Security) appointments are now available to be scheduled for in-person appointments. "All Social Security, passport, CRBA, and visa forms and applications are FREE and publicly available," said the embassy.Scheduling is still limited, therefore the embassy explains that whatever services can be done online or by mail should continue to be done in that manner."The health and safety of those who work at and visit our embassy facilities are our highest priority," said the embassy on its website. "In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in line with the US, Israel, and Palestinian Authority governments’ public health guidance, the Consular Sections at the US Embassy in Jerusalem and the US Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv continue to provide limited in-person emergency services."The most requested service, passport renewals, will only have limited availability for in-person appointments, and can be done by mail.
