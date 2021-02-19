US informed Israel ahead of Iran policy announcement -source

Biden's aides wanted to avoid blindsiding Israel, Iran's regional arch-foe, over the US plans, which included telling the UN Security Council the new administration was rescinding former President Donald Trump's assertion that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September.

But President Joe Biden did not directly inform Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the shift in US/Iran policy when they spoke for the first time on Wednesday, the source said.

Netanyahu has made clear he strongly opposes a US return to the nuclear deal with Iran.

