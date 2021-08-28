The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US, Israeli defense officials discuss Iran in annual DPAG meeting

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 28, 2021 13:13
Israel US flags (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel US flags
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A Defense Ministry delegation participated in the annual Defense Policy Advisory Group (DPAG) committee between Israeli and American officials in Washington last week.
The Israeli delegation was led by the Defense Ministry director-general Amir Eshel and included several high-ranking defense officials from the Defense Ministry and the IDF.
The DPAG, established in 1999, serves as a platform for dialogue between the Defense Ministry and the US' Department of Defense (DoD) to discuss several areas of mutual interest and concern and establish security cooperation.
The committee, hosted by US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl, discussed global and regional security challenges, focusing on the threat Iran poses across the Middle East, in particular, their support of terrorist militias and causing regional instability by pursuing a nuclear weapon. The delegations also discussed IDF's defense procurement and force build-up.
The delegations agreed to enhance cooperation between the US Army and IDF, with a focus on countering unmanned aerial system (drones) threats using air and missile defense.
Colin Kahl participates in a panel discussion about Iran's nuclear program on Capitol Hill, February 21, 2012 in Washington, DC. (credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)Colin Kahl participates in a panel discussion about Iran's nuclear program on Capitol Hill, February 21, 2012 in Washington, DC. (credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
Kahl reiterated the DoD's support of Israel's $1 billion request for the replenishment of Iron Dome missiles. In the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the former noted he "fully supports replenishing Israel's Iron Dome system."
The Under Secretary of Defense also reaffirmed the US' commitment to Israel's security. Amir Eshel expressed his appreciation on behalf of the Defense Ministry for the unprecedented cooperation between the Israeli ministry and the DoD on all levels.
Last year, the DPAG was held via video conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


