US lodges complaint over El Al exclusivity on emergency flights to Israel

Two El Al flights were scheduled to depart from JFK Airport in New York on Thursday, to bring home Israelis who have been stuck abroad.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 12:22
The US Department of Transportation officially complained to its Israeli counterpart that only El Al was granted exceptions to Israel’s aerial border closure, government sources confirmed on Thursday.
Two El Al flights were scheduled to depart from JFK Airport in New York on Thursday, to bring home Israelis who have been stuck abroad due to the grounding of all flights for the past three weeks.
El Al won a bid by Israel's Civil Aviation Authority to operate the emergency flights, as well as flights to Dubai. Israir has been operating rescue flights to and from Frankfurt.
US-based airlines Delta and United – along with every carrier other than El Al - have not been permitted to operate flights between America and Israel.
The US Department of Transportation complained to the Israeli Foreign Ministry and Transportation Ministry that this situation violates the aviation agreement between the countries, which was meant to guarantee equal treatment of Israeli and US airlines.
The aviation agreement allows El Al to be granted exclusivity in case of an emergency, but the Department of Transportation argued that the current stage of the COVID-19 pandemic does not amount to an emergency like a war.
One Israeli side government source denied that this amounts to a diplomatic incident, as first reported on Channel 12 news, and said the sides are holding a dialogue on the matter.
Any change in Israeli policy would require a new cabinet decision. The current closure, meant to stop foreign variants of COVID-19 from entering Israel, was set to continue until the end of the month.
According to Channel 12, the Transportation Ministry expects a similar complaint from the United Kingdom.


