Vaccinated Palestinians to pray at the Temple Mount during Ramadan

This was a difficult decision as the spread of coronavirus among Palestinians is still quite high and many are still not vaccinated, but they requested access to pray for the sick nonetheless, explained COGAT. After much discussion, the Health Ministry approved, allowing vaccinated individuals to pray freely at the Temple Mount.

Still, the majority of Palestinians, who are not vaccinated, will not be permitted to join in the prayers.

The Palestinian Authority has struggled to provide enough vaccinations for its population. Only 22,000 vaccines been allowed in to the Gaza Strip, and another 10,000 to the West Bank as of last month.

A reassessment of the health situation and permissions to enter the Temple Mount will take place after April 16.



Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.

