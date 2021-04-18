Israel to grant vaccinated tourists green coronavirus pass soon

The official added that Israel is in advanced conversation with several countries in the European Union and North America to recognize vaccination certificates. Vaccinated tourists who enter Israel may soon be eligible to receive the equivalent of an Israeli green passport , allowing them to access hotels, restaurants and attractions, a government official told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.The official added that Israel is in advanced conversation with several countries in the European Union and North America to recognize vaccination certificates.

Last week, Israel officially announced that it will open the country to vaccinated tourists traveling in groups starting on May 23. If the infection rate continues to remain stable, Israel might then begin to accept individual travelers as well.

Foreign nationals who have a first degree relative who is an Israeli citizen or permanent resident have also been allowed to visit since the beginning of the month, provided that they are vaccinated or have recovered from the virus.

In both cases, a serological test is required upon arrival to prove the presence of antibodies in the blood and be released from the mandatory quarantine.

However, several activities in Israel, including hotels, indoor restaurants, and event and cultural halls, can be accessed only through a green passport – a document that features a QR code and an ID number.

According to the official, the health and tourist authorities are working on sorting out the issue and hope to announce the logistical details by the end of the month.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The goal is to ensure that vaccinated tourists can be treated as if they had a green passport.

One possibility that is currently under study is to generate a QR code for those who arrive in Israel associated to their passport number, similar to what is already happening with foreign diplomats living in Israel and vaccinated in the country.

The QR code could be granted to visitors already at the airport, after they undergo a serological test. At the beginning of the month, the Health Ministry confirmed that the authorities are considering deploying saliva serological tests that do not require blood work and offer results in about 15 minutes.

The official also expressed hope that by May 23 Israel will accept vaccination or recovery certificates from at least some countries, pointing out that the government is in advanced conversation with the United States and several nations in Europe.

While there are states which already recognize health documents issued by Israel – including Greece, Cyprus and Georgia - Jerusalem does not yet recognize foreign certificates.

Last month, a government official told the Post that mutual recognition of vaccination certificates between Israel and the US might take a long time because of digital requirements from both sides.